[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 23, 2022]The outbreak of the epidemic in China has caused news that the funeral system is overloaded in many places. A few days ago, a funeral home in Chongqing City also released a video of dead bodies all over the floor.

The video released on December 22 showed that several rooms and corridors adjacent to the parking lot, and even the aisle leading from the parking lot to the interior, were filled with suspected yellow, blue and black bags. There are dozens of corpses inside. Some of these body bags were placed on the four-wheeled vehicles transporting the corpses, and some had only two plastic stools placed under them.

Netizens who shared the video pointed out that this is the Four Kilometer Funeral Home (Jiangnan Funeral Home) in Nan’an District, Chongqing.

At the end of the video, a red banner about “two orders and two cards” appeared. The so-called “two orders and two cards” are safety standards issued by Chongqing Municipality to enterprises, including “enterprises scientifically prepare job risk lists, job responsibility lists, job operation cards, and job emergency response cards.”

Funeral homes have special places to store dead bodies, usually in freezers. Now even the aisles in the parking lot are full of corpses, which may indicate that the funeral home is far overloaded, and a large number of corpses are backlogged, making it impossible to cremate in time.

According to the official website of the Four Kilometer Funeral Home, the funeral home has nearly 200 employees, 8 cremation furnaces, and about 100,000 remains are cremated each year in normal years.

Earlier videos showed that Chongqing’s medical system had also collapsed. There are no more beds for critically ill patients in the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, and many patients are lying on the ground, receiving manual or mechanical chest compressions.

