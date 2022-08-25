According to the official platform of Chongqing Beibei: Up to now, more than 1,700 local rescue forces have been invested in the city and district. The emergency management department dispatched Gansu and Yunnan forest fire protection to the scene to provide support, synchronously and accurately put out the fire in the open space, and dispatched excavators, fire trucks, sprinklers, etc. More than 70 vehicles (frames) and more than 160 water pumps and other equipment have been put into the rescue, and a total of 71 helicopters have been dispatched to sprinkle 1,110 tons of water. Currently,There are 3 fires in Beibei District, 2 have been put out after efforts, and the remaining one is being put out with all-out efforts, and the fire situation is generally controllable.

At present, Beibei District and Bishan District have opened up a second fire isolation belt, which is about 1.36 kilometers long and has an average width of 60-80 meters. More than 1,000 fire extinguishers were prepared. It is organizing forces to clean up the combustible debris on the ground, and pay close attention to widening and stabilizing it.

Three local material distribution points have been set up, which are specially responsible for the collection of social donations and the procurement of urgently needed materials at the rescue site. Special material transportation lines are opened to continuously deliver materials to the front line 24 hours a day.

In addition, the general public, including volunteers, fought continuously and actively provided assistance to professional rescue forces, which was an important force in fighting the wildfires. Currently, healthy volunteers aged 18-40 are being recruited to mainly participate in material transfer and on-site order maintenance.

