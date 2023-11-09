Chongqing Changshou: A Key Hub for Multi-Modal Logistics and Transportation

Chongqing Changshou Leads the Way in New Western Land-Sea Corridor Development

China Daily, November 9 (Reporter Xu Dan) – Chongqing Changshou, an important port city in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, is making significant strides in the development of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor. As a key node of this important hub, Changshou is leading the way in comprehensive three-dimensional transportation construction, with a focus on highways, railways, and waterways.

On November 9, the “Land-Sea Promise” national online media trip to Chongqing visited Changshou to experience the city’s development firsthand.

Over the past decade, Changshou has been busy building an interconnected infrastructure network, resulting in a denser and more connected transportation system. The Chongqing-Based Special Railway is one such example, serving as the only special railway in Chongqing qualified for both the arrival and delivery of container dangerous goods. Additionally, the railway connects to a chemical terminal 10 kilometers away, serving as the only hazardous chemicals container transport terminal in Chongqing.

Capitalizing on these unique advantages, Changshou has proposed the construction of a comprehensive new chemical materials distribution center for the New Western Land-Sea Corridor. The distribution center is expected to include container loading and unloading operations areas, container supporting areas, warehousing, tank farm, and supporting facilities, with an estimated total investment of approximately 600 million.

Furthermore, Changshou is accelerating the construction of the Chongqing-Yizhou high-speed railway to the east and is integrating into the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing twin-city economic circle.

In addition to its focus on railways, Changshou is also actively engaging in multi-modal transport construction, including rail-water combined transportation and rail-road-water intermodal transport platforms for dangerous goods containers.

Looking ahead, Changshou District is committed to optimizing multimodal transportation organization plans and developing logistics services to further enhance its position as a critical hub for the New Western Land-Sea Corridor.

As Changshou continues to make strides in transportation and logistics, it is set to play a significant role in the ongoing development and success of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor.

