Chongqing City added 3 new local confirmed cases yesterday and 1 new local asymptomatic infection

Chongqing City added 3 new local confirmed cases yesterday and 1 new local asymptomatic infection

Every AI Express, from 0 to 24:00 on August 13, 3 new local confirmed cases were reported in Chongqing, including 1 case in Shapingba District (asymptomatic infection turned into a confirmed case), and 2 cases in Jiulongpo District (under control personnel). Found in); 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection (Jiulongpo District, found in control personnel).

As of 24:00 on August 13, there were 28 local confirmed cases in Chongqing (2 in Jiangjin District, 6 in Hechuan District, 7 in Shapingba District, 8 in Jiulongpo District, 1 in Nan’an District, 1 in Yubei District, 2 in Bishan District and 1 in Wuxi County), and there are 24 local asymptomatic infections (9 in Hechuan District, 3 in Shapingba District, 7 in Jiulongpo District, 3 in Nan’an District, and 2 in Fengdu County).

From 0 to 24:00 on August 13, there were no new imported confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections in Chongqing.

As of 24:00 on August 13, Chongqing has 5 imported confirmed cases (1 in Hong Kong, China, 4 in Singapore), and 4 imported asymptomatic infections (2 in Singapore, 1 in Thailand, and 1 in Laos). example). (CCTV News)


