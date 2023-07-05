Chongqing Expressway Group Exceeds Investment Targets with Successful Infrastructure Projects in Second Quarter

Chongqing Expressway Group Reports 26% Increase in Investment for Transportation Infrastructure Projects

Chongqing Expressway Group has announced that in the second quarter of this year, the group successfully completed an investment of 11.8 billion yuan for transportation infrastructure construction projects. This marks a significant year-on-year increase of 26%. The group also revealed that in the first half of the year, they completed a cumulative investment of 20.2 billion yuan, accounting for 62% of the annual target, with a year-on-year increase of 33%.

Among the investments made, 18.7 billion yuan was allocated for expressway projects, while 1.5 billion yuan was invested in water transportation infrastructure. Both projects were completed successfully, allowing the group to accomplish the task of completing “more than half the time, more than half the task” in the first half of the year.

The success of Chongqing Expressway Group can be attributed to their adherence to the “No. 1 Project” of the Municipal Party Committee and the strategy of strengthening the city through transportation. This includes a strengthened overall planning and scheduling of projects, a focus on land use coordination, and enhanced construction funding guarantees. The group has also actively sought policy financial support to ensure the smooth progress of their projects.

One of the ongoing projects by the Chongqing Expressway Group is the Liangkai Expressway, which has entered the road construction stage. The group aims to complete the road construction and open it to traffic simultaneously with the Sichuan section by the end of 2023. As of June 30, the Liangkai Expressway project has already achieved 58.4% of its annual investment plan, with 92.69% of the civil engineering progress completed. The project is expected to be fully completed by the end of October.

Another important project is the Wuyunkai Expressway, which has shown significant progress in terms of quality and speed. Over half of the civil works, bridges, and tunnels are currently in progress, with more than 70% of the roadbed works already completed. The builders achieved 457 days of continuous work and successfully achieved double penetration of the Sanping Tunnel ahead of schedule. The Wuyunkai Expressway is expected to greatly improve traffic and travel conditions for more than 3 million people living in towns along the line.

Additionally, the Chongqing section of the Dabashan super-long tunnel on the Chengkai Expressway has reached over 54.54% of the excavation progress. The main tunnel is projected to be completed in the first half of 2025. This tunnel, which connects Shaanxi and Chongqing, will span a length of 13.6 kilometers, making it the longest tunnel on the Chengkai Expressway.

These infrastructure projects undertaken by the Chongqing Expressway Group are crucial for improving transportation connectivity and promoting economic development in the region. As the group continues to prioritize efficient planning, coordination, and funding, the completion of these projects will greatly benefit the residents and businesses in Chongqing and surrounding areas.

