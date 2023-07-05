Chongqing Expressway Group Reports 26% Increase in Infrastructure Investments in Q2

Chongqing Expressway Group Achieves Strong Growth in Infrastructure Construction Projects

Chongqing Expressway Group has reported impressive results for the second quarter of this year, with transportation infrastructure construction projects seeing a year-on-year increase of 26% in investments, amounting to 11.8 billion yuan. This marks a significant step towards achieving the annual target. In the first half of the year, the group completed a cumulative investment of 20.2 billion yuan, accounting for 62% of the annual goal, showing a remarkable year-on-year increase of 33%. The successful completion of these projects demonstrates Chongqing Expressway Group’s commitment to implementing the strategies laid out by the Municipal Party Committee and strengthening the city through transportation.

Of the total investment, 18.7 billion yuan was dedicated to expressway projects, while 1.5 billion yuan was invested in water transportation infrastructure. These investments have been instrumental in completing the “more than half the time, more than half the task” objective set for the first half of the year. The group’s success can be attributed to its emphasis on overall planning and scheduling, coordination of land use, and guaranteeing construction funds. By adhering to a normalized scheduling mechanism, securing land use approvals, and actively seeking financial support, Chongqing Expressway Group has been able to promote balanced project construction.

One of the notable projects is the Liangkai Expressway, which has reached the road construction stage. On July 4th, the construction site was abuzz with activity as builders focused on completing the roadbeds, bridges, and culverts. This project has achieved 58.4% of the annual investment plan, amounting to 1.17 billion yuan. To date, a total investment of 3.17 billion yuan has been made, accounting for 74.96% of the total investment. With 92.69% of the civil engineering progress completed, including significant advancements in subgrade, bridge, and culvert projects, the Liangkai Expressway is expected to be completed and opened to traffic by the end of 2023, simultaneously with the Sichuan section.

Another project making noteworthy progress is the Wuyunkai Expressway. The Sanping Tunnel was completed one month ahead of schedule after 457 days of continuous work. To date, the project has achieved 50.1% of the annual investment plan, amounting to 2.68 billion yuan. A cumulative investment of 8.38 billion yuan has been made, accounting for 37.6% of the total investment. The completion progress for civil engineering, subgrade, bridge, culvert, and tunnel projects ranges from 51% to 75.7%. It is estimated that by the end of the year, 96% of the subgrade project, 90% of the bridge project, and 92% of the tunnel project will be completed. The completion of the Wuyunkai Expressway will greatly improve traffic and travel conditions for millions of people, fostering the development of the Wanda Kaichuan-Chongqing Coordinated Development Demonstration Zone.

In addition, the Chongqing section of the Dabashan super-long tunnel project is well underway. The excavation of the two tunnels has surpassed the 3,000-meter mark, with an image progress of 54.54%. It is expected that the main tunnel will be completed in the first half of 2025. Upon its completion, the 13.6-kilometer Dabashan Tunnel will connect Shaanxi and Chongqing, serving as a crucial addition to the Chengkai Expressway. The section from Kaizhou to Chengkou County has already opened to traffic, and the completion of the Chongqing to Shaanxi section is anticipated in 2026.

Chongqing Expressway Group’s strong performance in infrastructure construction projects showcases its dedication to advancing transportation in the region. The completion of these projects will have a significant impact on the development and connectivity of Chongqing, benefiting residents and promoting economic growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

