Every AI newsletter, on December 18, the General Office of the Chongqing Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice on further optimizing the epidemic prevention and control measures on the 18th. It is recommended not to do nucleic acid if it is not necessary, and not to check the negative certificate of nucleic acid test if it is not necessary. Except for special places such as elderly care institutions, welfare homes, prisons, childcare institutions, and primary and secondary schools, other places will no longer check for negative nucleic acid test certificates. The city’s party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions take the lead in no longer checking negative nucleic acid test certificates (except for meetings and activities with special requirements). Except for newly admitted patients and accompanying staff who need to check the nucleic acid test results, all medical institutions will no longer check the negative nucleic acid test certificate. Advocate no sampling and no medication for asymptomatic patients. Asymptomatic and mildly ill cadres and employees of party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions in the city can go to work normally after taking personal protection according to their physical conditions and job needs. (Chongqing Health WeChat Official Account)