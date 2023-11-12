Chongqing No. 29 Middle School Cheerleading Team Shines at National Student Games

No. 29 Middle School Sparkle Cheerleading Team Wins Gold at National Student Games

The Sparkle cheerleading team of Chongqing No. 29 Middle School recently made their mark at the First National Student (Youth) Games held in Guangxi. The team represented Chongqing and took home the gold medal in the collective flower ball event, triumphing with an impressive 59.50 points ahead of the second-place team. In addition, two members of the Sparkle cheerleading team, Wang Zilin and Tang Can, also secured the silver medal in the double ball ball category.

The group cheerleading routine performed by the 29th Middle School lasted 2 minutes and 5 seconds and showcased a variety of impressive skills, including somersaults, turns, jumps, and other athletic maneuvers. The audience was captivated by the athletes’ infectious performance, which garnered warm applause and cheers.

Cheerleading is a special feature of No. 29 Middle School, and the success of the Sparkle cheerleading team is a testament to the dedication and talent of the students and coaching staff. Wang Min, a physical education teacher at No. 29 Middle School and head coach of the Sparkle cheerleading team, expressed her excitement and pride in the team’s achievement. As an international cheerleading referee, she described the performance as the best she had ever seen, with each skill and movement executed flawlessly.

The victory at the national competition has brought honor and recognition to Chongqing No. 29 Middle School and has further solidified the school’s reputation for excellence in cheerleading. Congratulations to the Sparkle cheerleading team for their outstanding achievement on the national stage.