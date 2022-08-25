Due to the sudden outbreak of the CCP virus in Chongqing, the authorities announced that starting from 6:00 on August 24, a round of nucleic acid screening for all citizens in the central urban area of ​​Chongqing will be carried out, and they are required to be completed on the same day. This sparked the anger of local residents, who thought it was a stunt by Chen Miner to please Xi Jinping before the 20th National Congress. Many residents gathered and shouted: Do not do nucleic acid!

According to CCP official media reports, from 0 to 24:00 on August 23, Chongqing added 21 new local confirmed cases of the CCP virus and 19 new local asymptomatic infections.

According to CCP official media reports, starting from 6:00 on August 24, a round of nucleic acid screening will be conducted free of charge for citizens in the central urban area of ​​Chongqing, and all of them will be completed on the same day. According to the report, the scope of this nucleic acid screening is in the central urban area, including Yuzhong District, Jiangbei District, Nan’an District, Jiulongpo District, Shapingba District, Dadukou District, Beibei District, Yubei District, Banan District, Liangjiang New District, and Western Science and Technology. City Chongqing High-tech Zone.

According to reports, from 0:00 on the 24th, an orange pop-up window will be assigned to the “Yukang Code” of residents in the central city, and the window will be automatically cleared after one nucleic acid sampling is completed. The first day of the pop-up window does not affect normal activities, but it is recommended not to participate in gathering activities. If the nucleic acid test is not performed, from the second day onwards, no gatherings, no participation in conferences and business activities, or going to crowded and confined public places.

Some netizens said that this was just a gimmick for Chen Miner to show his loyalty: “It’s the 20th Party Congress soon. If you don’t show loyalty, how can you guarantee your career?”

However, Chongqing residents were very resistant to this nucleic acid test of all staff, and posted: Chongqing this summer = epidemic high temperature, power restriction, wildfire drought closure and control.

Many residents simply publicly refused to undergo nucleic acid testing. A video posted by netizens shows that at a nucleic acid testing site in Chongqing, residents lining up shouted in unison: nucleic acid, don’t do it! (Click View in the middle of the video to watch the video)

Another netizen who signed “Liu Ermu” posted on Weibo, opposing “nucleic acid chaos”, saying that he would give a 10 yuan reward to citizens who publicly refused to do nucleic acid:

Some netizens shared photos of wildfires and nucleic acids together:

More netizens posted on Weibo, questioning and angrily denouncing the authorities’ epidemic prevention measures:

“A civilized government shouldn’t blackmail the people with ‘give a yellow code if you don’t do nucleic acid’! 17 million people finish it all in one day, have you ever thought about having this ability? Will there be cluster infections?? Will people’s livelihood ever think about wearing their own black gauze hat?”

“What Chongqing should do now: let go of the unwarranted epidemic, and go all out to deal with high temperature, drought, and various fires. This is a matter of life and death for the people of Chongqing.”

“What’s more annoying than turning off the gates is that in the 40-degree weather, Chongqing has to do nucleic acid for all staff.”

“I don’t know if the wildfires in Chongqing were put out yesterday, but there are reports that Chongqing needs all nucleic acids today. It is necessary to resist high temperature, drought, and epidemics. It is too difficult for the people of Chongqing.”

“The orange pop-up window, in order to eliminate it, the queue is less than two kilometers, the sun can’t cover it…”

“Today commemorates the orange pop-up window! In the three years of the epidemic, the first orange pop-up window in the main city of Chongqing, all employees have nucleic acid. One day, 17 million people, 3,878 nucleic acid testing points, 42 degrees high temperature…”

Editor in charge: Zhang Lili

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.