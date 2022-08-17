The recent continuous high temperature has refreshed many people’s perception of “hot”, and even many elderly people say that they have never seen such hot weather. In this round of high temperature, Chongqing, Sichuan and other places are especially excessive. They have completely occupied the high temperature rankings, and even continuously broke their own records. According to the latest news from the Central Meteorological Observatory, In the live temperature rankings on August 17, Chongqing and Sichuan swept the top 10 hottest rankings. Among them, Beibei, Chongqing had the highest temperature at 44.6℃.

This data also refreshed the local record for the highest temperature extreme, and it has only been two days since the last record was broken (August 14).

The temperatures in Tongnan, Jiangjin and Shapingba in Chongqing and Jianyang and Guang’an in Sichuan all exceeded 43°C.

In addition, Chongqing’s record of 40°C+ consecutive days is still being refreshed (it has been 10 days since today).

According to the weather forecast, the highest temperature in Chongqing will remain above 41℃ in the next seven days.Local friends also have to endure the continuous high temperature for a period of time, and must pay attention to heatstroke prevention.