Chongqing Police Ensure Smooth Flow and Safety Amid Heavy Rainfall in Urban Area

Title: Chongqing Police Ensure Smooth Flow and Safety Amid Heavy Rain and Floods

Date: July 21, 2023

Chongqing, China – Heavy rains hit the mountainous city of Chongqing on July 21, prompting the local police to launch an emergency plan to ensure traffic security and the safety of its residents. With severe flooding affecting various areas, police officers were deployed to redirect traffic, eliminate dangers, and ensure the smooth flow of vehicles despite the adverse weather conditions.

According to the Chongqing Municipal Hydrological Monitoring Station, the city experienced moderate to heavy rains, with some areas facing heavy downpours between 8:00 AM on July 20 and 8:00 AM on July 21. The Yuzhong District, in particular, was severely hit, resulting in flooding that disrupted traffic on several road sections. In response, the police in Yuzhong District swiftly implemented temporary road control measures. Despite the pouring rain and ankle-deep water, police officers worked tirelessly, remotely guiding passing vehicles to take alternate routes while repeatedly cautioning the public about waterlogged sections.

Similarly, the Shapingba District also suffered varying degrees of flooding due to the torrential rain. The police in Shapingba District promptly implemented temporary traffic controls and stationed officers at affected areas to guide vehicles towards detour routes.

In the midst of the rainstorm and stagnant water, the dedication and efforts of the police ensured that citizens could safely navigate the city’s roads. Despite the challenging conditions, police officers demonstrated their commitment to public service by braving the elements and tirelessly working towards maintaining smooth traffic flow and safeguarding the well-being of the community.

This news report is brought to you by Jia Nan, a reporter from China News Network.

Responsible Editor: Li Ji

Copyright Statement: China News Service is the copyright holder of this article. Any unauthorized use of this material will result in legal consequences, in accordance with applicable laws.

