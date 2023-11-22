Chongqing promotes the second batch of thematic education to deepen and implement the anchoring goals and tasks to achieve practical results (learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements)_Sichuan Online

Chongqing Leads Thematic Education Implementation in Xi Jinping Thought

Chongqing is leading the way in implementing the study and application of the theme education of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The city fully implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, closely followed the theme line, and carefully organized and summarized the successful experience of the first batch of thematic education to promote the second batch to be in-depth and practical.

In the second batch of thematic education, Chongqing has emphasized theoretical learning as an important way to strengthen ideals and beliefs. Nan’an District, for example, has focused on key points of learning and carried out targeted thematic education to ensure deep understanding and effective integration of party classes and seminars. Additionally, the district has set up more than 100 learning “check-in points” and “charging stations” to ensure full coverage of theoretical learning.

Chongqing has also emphasized in-depth research and benchmarking in the implementation of thematic education. Each district and county has formulated specific plans and practical work measures, focusing on addressing the most pressing issues, such as property conflicts and disputes, installation of elevators in old communities, and new parking spaces for small and micro businesses.

To ensure that rectifications are implemented without compromise for the problems discovered during the investigation, Chongqing has established a working mechanism for the vertical integration and two-way recognition of rectification of problems in the first and second batches of thematic education units.

Furthermore, Chongqing has actively connected the first batch of thematic education with the second batch to solve practical problems at the grassroots level. The city has promoted leading cadres to engage in activities such as “going to the grassroots four times” to address people’s urgent, difficult, and anxious problems.

In line with this, Chongqing has been actively promoting the integrated service of “one thing done at one time” and has been striving to solve outstanding problems in employment, education, medical care, childcare, housing, and elderly care.

The efforts of Chongqing in implementing the thematic education have not gone unnoticed. The city has been praised for its practical and people-centered approach to thematic education, emphasizing the importance of learning and applying theoretical knowledge to address the real needs of the people.

As Chongqing continues to lead the way in implementing the thematic education of Xi Jinping Thought, it is clear that the city is committed to promoting the ideals and beliefs of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

Source: “People’s Daily” (November 22, 2023, Page 01)

Share this: Facebook

X

