Chongqing Railway Station sends 854,000 passengers during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday – Xinhua English.news.cn

The reporter learned from Chongqing Railway Station that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday (June 21-24), Chongqing Railway Station sent 854,000 passengers.

Passengers enter the station in an orderly manner.Photo by Wang Liang

It is reported that this year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday railway transportation started on June 21. During the four days from June 21 to 24, Chongqing Railway Station sent a total of 854,000 passengers (an average of 213,500 passengers per day), which is the same period in 2021. 125.9%, a year-on-year increase of 175,000 people; 119.8% of the same period in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 141,000 people. The peak passenger flow occurred on the first day of the holiday, that is, June 22, sending 240,000 passengers. During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the popular directions of railway travel are Wanzhou, Chengdu, Kunming, Xi’an, Guangzhou, etc.

During the holidays, Chongqing Railway Station flexibly and dynamically arranges transport capacity deployment according to passenger flow demand, adding 22 pairs of passenger trains; at the same time, it implements reconnection of some popular trains to further increase transport capacity. The station continues to do a good job in passenger safety and service work. During peak periods, the security inspection channels are fully open. We insist on “checking every liquid and asking questions when we have any doubts.” More personnel will be dispatched to key positions such as elevator entrances, platforms, etc., to give full play to the role of party and league members and volunteers, to maintain and organize the order of passengers on board, and to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

The flight attendants of the Chengdu-Chongqing Fuxing ship serve key passengers.Photo by Yin Lijuan

Chongqing Railway Station reminds all passengers and friends that the summer season is approaching, and passenger travel is relatively concentrated. When boarding the train, passengers should carry the valid ID card used to purchase the ticket, check the boarding time, station, train number and other information, arrive at the station in advance, and reserve sufficient time for real-name system ticket verification, security check at the station, etc., so as not to delay the itinerary.

