[The Epoch Times, December 21, 2022]The topic “Chongqing reported 220,000 deaths last year” was on Baidu’s hot search list on December 21. According to a report compiled by experts organized by the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, more than 90% of the 220,000 cases died of chronic diseases.

The “Report on the Health Status of Residents in Chongqing 2021″ covers an indicator system in six areas including basic population conditions, medical and health services, monitoring of residents’ health status, and health literacy.

The “Report” shows that by the end of 2021, the total resident population of Chongqing will be 32.1738 million, a year-on-year increase of 395,500. The birth population was 209,000, a decrease of 68,800 compared with the previous year; the death rate was 6.98‰, and the number of deaths exceeded 220,000.

Among them, the mortality rate of males was 839.49/100,000, and that of females was 581.86/100,000. The leading cause of death was chronic disease, accounting for 91.53%; the second was injury, accounting for 5.61%.

The top 10 deadly diseases are: stroke, coronary heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, myocardial infarction, liver cancer, hypertensive heart disease or kidney disease, diabetes, esophageal cancer, and falls.

Data show that the incidence and mortality of stroke events and myocardial infarction events are showing a rapid upward trend.

The “Report” also shows that by the end of 2021, the reported prevalence rate of severe mental disorders in Chongqing is 4.67‰, of which schizophrenia ranks first, accounting for nearly 80%. In terms of medical and health services, there were 439 more than the previous year.

However, the report did not indicate that anyone died from the infection. On December 21, the news was on the Baidu hot search list.

Netizens have heated discussions: “How many people will really believe the government’s statistics?” “You can die anyway, but you can’t die because of the new crown.” Died in the hospital. The hospital has been discharged and re-admitted, so that it is not counted as a death from the new crown!”

“Do you have the data for 2022? In 2022, there will be no distinction between the ban and the increase of the ban. Many people will leave because they can’t get treatment.” “Look at the excess deaths next year, and you will know how much impact it will have!”

