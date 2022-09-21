The China-ASEAN Expo has witnessed the opening of China‘s door. Chongqing participated in this year’s CAEXPO as China‘s “City of Charm” (province of honor), and the scale of the exhibition was the largest ever.Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Hua

China‘s “City of Charm” Chongqing exhibition area at the China-ASEAN Expo. (Photo provided by Nanning Daily)

“Chongqing has become a model city for China-ASEAN economic and trade cooperation.” Xu Ningning, executive director of the China-ASEAN Business Council and chairman of the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) Industrial Cooperation Committee, commented.

From September 16th to 19th, the 19th China-ASEAN Expo (referred to as the China-ASEAN Expo) was held in Nanning, Guangxi. For the first time, Chongqing participated in the exhibition as China‘s “City of Charm” (province of honor), and the scale of the exhibition was the largest ever. This is the second time that Chongqing has been the guest of honor at the international event after the province (city) of the China International Fair for Investment and Trade.

Why has Chongqing repeatedly become the guest of honor at international events? What is its charm?

city ​​charm

As a famous historical and cultural city in China and the only municipality directly under the Central Government in the western region, Chongqing deserves to be invited to be the “City of Charm”

The CAEXPO is a high-level, large-scale and comprehensive international exhibition aimed at promoting close cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and other fields between China and ASEAN countries. Every year, China and 10 ASEAN countries select representative cities as “Cities of Charm” to participate in the exhibition. The urban charm of Chongqing shines brightly on this international trade stage.

In terms of reputation, the three-dimensional and magical urban landscape, the rail transit through buildings and mountains, the Yangtze River cableway known as the “air bus”, the spicy and fragrant Chongqing hot pot… Chongqing, the “city of mountains and rivers, a beautiful place”, is internationally recognized. Great reputation.

From the perspective of friendship, Chongqing is the first special partner of CAEXPO in Southwest China. Since 2004, it has organized delegations to participate in the Expo for 19 consecutive years. In fact, the CAEXPO has become a platform for continuously promoting in-depth exchanges and cooperation between Chongqing and ASEAN countries.

From the perspective of the lineup, Chongqing has organized relevant departments such as the Municipal Commission of Commerce, the Municipal Zhongxin Project Administration, the Port Logistics Office, the Local Financial Supervision Bureau, and the Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade, 11 districts and counties such as Wanzhou and Fuling, and open platforms, and nearly 50 enterprises. The number of participating companies is the largest in history.

From the perspective of strength, Chongqing has set up a 270-square-meter “Charming City” comprehensive exhibition hall for urban image by taking advantage of the “Location” of the China-ASEAN Expo. In the exhibition area, physical exhibits such as equipment manufacturing, specialty food, medical products, intangible cultural heritage, etc., demonstrate Chongqing’s new achievements in the fields of open channels, intelligent manufacturing and the cultivation of an international consumption center city, showing the charm of a mountain city to the world.

From the circle of friends, more than 90 domestic and foreign companies from 10 ASEAN countries and Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, Zhejiang, Guangdong and other provinces participated in the “City of Charm” Chongqing Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Matchmaking Conference of the China-ASEAN Expo. The circle of friends will grow. Among them, 43 enterprises and institutions signed 22 cooperation agreements on the spot, with a total investment and trade volume of about 5.3 billion yuan, and harvested fruitful cooperation results. As a famous historical and cultural city in China and the only municipality directly under the Central Government in the western region, Chongqing deserves to be invited to be the “City of Charm” in China at this year’s CAEXPO.

open charm

Chongqing’s open channel is becoming more and more perfect, the open platform is constantly optimized, and the open economy is swift and steady

Efforts to play a supporting role in promoting the development of the western region in the new era – this is an important task that Chongqing undertakes in the national development pattern.

In recent years, Chongqing has accelerated the construction of inland opening up highlands to better lead and drive opening up in the western region. Especially in the new land-sea corridor in the west, the cooperation between Chongqing and Guangxi is exemplary. Chongqing, as the “Logistics and Operation Organization Center of the New Western Land-Sea Channel”, and Guangxi as “an important gateway for the intersection of land and sea”, the two urban areas have focused on improving the level of openness, cooperation and exchanges have become closer, and the charm of openness has become increasingly prominent. The cooperation between the two places at the China-ASEAN Expo is an effective extension of the construction of the new western land-sea passage.

——The open channel is becoming more and more perfect. To the east, the Chongqing-Ningbo Express and the Yangtze River Shipping strengthen the golden waterway of the Yangtze River; to the west, the China-Europe Express (Yuxin-Europe) radiates 72 node cities in 27 countries; to the south, the logistics network of the new western land-sea corridor has been expanded to 107 countries and There are 319 ports in the region; to the north, the “Chongqing-Manchu-Russia” train from Chongqing to Russia via Manzhouli connects the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor. In addition, Chongqing has successively been approved as three types of national logistics hubs of dry port type, port type and airport type, basically forming a comprehensive three-dimensional open channel for interconnection.

——The open platform is continuously optimized. The China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project, Pilot Free Trade Zone, Liangjiang New Area, Chongqing High-tech Zone and other national-level open platforms have continued to improve; as of the end of June 2022, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Project has accumulated a total of 211 government and business cooperation projects have been implemented, with a total amount of 25.25 billion US dollars; a series of international events such as the Smart Expo, the West China Fair, the China-Singapore Financial Summit, and the Chongqing Talent Conference have continued to increase their external influence.

——The open economy is moving steadily. Last year, Chongqing’s foreign trade import and export exceeded 800 billion yuan for the first time, a record high. The actual use of foreign capital has exceeded 10 billion US dollars for many consecutive years. The number of Fortune 500 companies in Chongqing has reached 312, and the number of international friendly cities has increased to more than 50. Continue to do a good job of “channel belt” “Logistics, Logistics Belt Economic and Trade, Economic and Trade Belt Industry”. Not long ago, the number of rail-sea intermodal trains in the new western land-sea channel exceeded 20,000, which marked a great milestone in the opening process of Chongqing. This is the epitome of Chongqing’s release of the new charm of opening up and the enhancement of new momentum for development.

development charm

Chongqing has a solid industry, is building an important national advanced manufacturing center, and there are multiple national strategic benefits superimposed

How attractive is Chongqing’s development? It can be intuitively perceived from the two dimensions of industry and opportunity.

On the one hand, Chongqing has a solid industry. Chongqing is building an important national advanced manufacturing center. The M7, an intelligent and connected new energy vehicle launched by Celis, is a well-received product at this East Expo. It has outstanding multi-device interconnection capabilities and interactive experience. It is a typical representative of Chongqing Intelligent Manufacturing. At the same time, the general machinery and agricultural machinery of Dile Jinchi, the silk of Xiangfei Industry and other hot-selling industrial products and industrial consumer goods exported to the ASEAN market, as well as the Chongqing intangible cultural heritage products Rongchang pottery, summer cloth products, folding fans, Shizhu water chestnut, Youyang tea oil , Jiangjin prickly ash oil, Chongqing hot pot base and so on appeared one after another, becoming the star products of all parties concerned.

On the other hand, Chongqing has many opportunities. In recent years, the advantages of multiple national strategies have been superimposed, and the economic and trade relations between Chongqing and ASEAN have become increasingly close. ASEAN has become Chongqing’s largest trading partner for three consecutive years. From January to June this year, the total import and export volume between Chongqing and ASEAN was 66.29 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%. Especially since this year, with the dividends brought by RCEP, the exchanges and cooperation between Chongqing and ASEAN countries have become more frequent: on July 5, “RCEP New Opportunities: China (Chongqing)-Laos Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference” was held in Chongqing. The New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd. will speed up the construction of the New Land-Sea Corridor China (Chongqing)-Laos import and export commodity distribution center. On August 4, Chongqing formulated and issued the “Action Plan for High-Quality Implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)”, proposing eight major actions and 25 key tasks. exceeded 300 billion yuan. On August 12, the “China (Chongqing)-Malaysia Investment Forum” on “Cloud” was held in Chongqing and Kuala Lumpur, focusing on the superimposed effect of the implementation of RCEP and the new Western Land-Sea Corridor, to discuss ways for the two sides to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation.

……

In fact, actively participating in the CAEXPO is one of the effective measures for Chongqing to seize the opportunity of RCEP. Xu Ningning suggested that in the future, Chongqing should further leverage its own advantages and actively strive for it at the national level, so that the cooperation consensus between more RCEP member states and China will take root in Chongqing. At the same time, Chongqing should also make good use of the China-ASEAN cooperation mechanism, strive to settle the China-ASEAN industry cooperation mechanism in Chongqing, and create a commanding height and gathering place for China-ASEAN industries. In the “two-way run”, the charm of Chongqing and the charm of ASEAN achieve each other. It is foreseeable that Chongqing, with its prominent geographical advantages and important strategic position, will have unlimited development charm.