Chongqing’s Consumer Market: A Blend of Culture, Fireworks, and Fashion during Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays

Rich in Culture, Full of Fireworks, and Full of Fashion – Insights from Chongqing’s Consumer Market During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays

Xinhua News Agency, Chongqing – The city of Chongqing, known for its rich culture and breathtaking fireworks, has captivated tourists during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays. With unique features and a deep-rooted history, Chongqing has successfully utilized its resources to enhance its consumer market, attracting visitors from all over the country.

One highlight of the tourist experience in Chongqing is the immersive drama “Fog Rises in Jiangzhou.” Breaking away from traditional narrative methods, the show takes place on the 99th floor of a Republic of China building. Audiences follow specific characters and participate in the plot, allowing them to truly immerse themselves in the story. The popularity of the drama has led to daily sold-out shows, demonstrating the growing demand for immersive and culturally-rich experiences among tourists.

Chongqing also showcases its intangible cultural heritage through performances at the Chongqing Garden Expo. Tourists are treated to mesmerizing displays of Wansheng Jinqiao percussion, Youyang Tujia hand-waving dance, and Northern Shaanxi Yangko dance. These performances not only add to the overall tourist experience but also celebrate and preserve Chongqing’s cultural heritage.

At Liangjiang International Film and Television City, tourists can witness the large-scale landscape real-life performance “Chongqing Chongqing.” Combining sound, light, and electrical technologies, the show creates a three-dimensional performance space that captivates the audience. The performance, which lasts for 90 minutes and involves 800 actors, received thunderous applause from spectators.

Another attraction is the red historical stage play “Chongqing 1949,” which offers an interactive experience for audience members. The rotating and staggered three-dimensional stage allows viewers to travel back in time and experience the mountain city in 1949. The show is performed multiple times a day, and it is expected to attract over 40,000 viewers during the holiday season.

After immersing themselves in the cultural performances, tourists often indulge in Chongqing’s renowned cuisine. Traditional dishes such as Chongqing noodles and hot pot meals attract tourists who want to savor the city’s culinary delights. Restaurants like the Longji Shancheng Tangyuan Store and the bustling Guanyinqiao Food Street are popular among both locals and tourists, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Chongqing also caters to the younger consumer groups with its trendy consumption scenes. Beicang Cultural and Creative Street and Eling Erchang Cultural and Creative Park offer unique and interesting experiences through their trendy shops, specialty restaurants, and cultural exhibition halls. Here, tourists can embrace the “slow life” of literature and art while enjoying a cup of coffee at a Chinese-style cafe or exploring the diverse business formats within the cultural and creative park.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays have provided a glimpse into the thriving consumer market in Chongqing. The city’s cultural and performing arts, fireworks, and trendy cultural and creative parks have contributed to the market’s vibrancy. The Chongqing Municipal Commerce Commission aims to further enhance the consumer market by upgrading consumption carriers, cultivating new consumption scenarios, and establishing an international consumption destination that showcases Bashu characteristics, Chinese style, and international fashion.