Chongqing’s Consumption Boom During Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holiday Drives Holiday Economy

Chongqing’s Consumption Drives Holiday Economy During Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holiday

During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, Chongqing’s consumption of catering, attractions, accommodation, and other services has been strong, becoming the main engine driving the holiday economy. According to Meituan, consumption data during this year’s holiday showed a 153% increase in average daily consumption of service retail sales nationwide compared to 2019, marking the busiest holiday in five years. Chongqing, along with Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and Shenzhen, ranks among the top five cities in terms of consumption scale.

Chongqing, known as one of the top ten popular tourist cities in the country, has seen a surge in the number of tourists during this year’s holiday. Hongyadong, a famous “check-in” place for internet celebrities in Yuzhong District, has experienced an endless stream of tourists. The lights on the exterior wall of Hongya Cave are turned on every night, attracting visitors to the Qiansimen Jialing River Bridge to enjoy the view. Temporary traffic control has been implemented to facilitate tourists’ access to the area.

Statistics from the management of the Hongyadong Scenic Area reveal that the number of tourists reached 110,000 on September 30 alone, nearly double the number before the holiday. It is estimated that 900,000 people will visit Hongyadong during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays this year. Other attractions in Chongqing, such as Maxim’s Wine Town and the Dazu Rock Carvings Scenic Area, have also seen a significant increase in the number of tourists.

Chongqing’s famous hotpot restaurants have also been bustling during the holiday. Restaurants like Guanyinqiao Zhao Meili Hotpot and the old three-step hotpot have been serving a large number of customers. The owner of the old three-step hotpot stated that queues start forming at 4 p.m. every day, and the restaurant turns tables eight times a day, serving over 200 groups of customers. According to data, dine-in consumption in restaurants across the country, including Chongqing, increased by 254% compared to 2019.

The consumer market remains vibrant during the day, and the night-time economy continues to thrive. Meituan data shows that night-time in-store consumption accounted for more than 64% during this year’s holiday, with “night play” searches increasing by 228% compared to before the holiday. Chongqing ranks among the top five cities for night entertainment consumption, along with Chengdu, Shanghai, Changsha, and Beijing. The Jiefangbei Commercial District in Chongqing is one of the top five commercial districts with the hottest nighttime consumption in the country.

To further boost the market potential, Chongqing and Sichuan jointly held the “2023 Chengdu-Chongqing Consumer Festival” before the holiday. With an investment of 500 million yuan in promotional funds, the event integrated high-quality resources from Chengdu and Chongqing, involving over 100 shopping malls, more than 1,000 enterprises, and tens of thousands of brand merchants. The festival carried out various joint promotional activities, deeply unleashing the consumer markets’ potential in both cities.

The success of the holiday consumption boom reflects the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy. Li Jiwei, deputy director of the Meituan Research Institute, stated that the holiday economy has become a new engine of economic growth, with service consumption being upgraded and high-quality supplies emerging. The domestic economy continues to rebound, driven by the strong confidence in the consumer market and increased consumption of services such as catering, attractions, accommodation, and travel.

As the crowds fill the scenic spots, the restaurants’ number reminders keep refreshing, and the sound of credit cards being swiped in shopping malls, Chongqing’s consumption during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday exemplifies the thriving consumer market. Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, and Shenzhen rank among the top five cities in terms of consumption scale, according to data from Meituan and Dianping.

Reporter Zheng Sanbo

