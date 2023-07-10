Chongqing’s Focus on Basic Research and Key Technologies Accelerates Innovation and Development

Chongqing, China – In an effort to promote scientific and technological innovation and boost the city’s economy, Chongqing is accelerating the construction of a scientific and technological innovation center with national influence. The city is focusing on four key areas: digital intelligence technology, life and health, new materials, and green and low-carbon initiatives.

One of the recent developments is the completion of the Chongqing Brain and Intelligence Science Center in Nan’an District. The center will focus on “interpreting the brain, rehabilitating the brain, regulating the brain, and simulating the brain” to advance research in brain science and brain-inspired intelligence. This center is part of the larger plan to create a brain science and brain-inspired intelligence innovation highland with national influence.

Additionally, the Institute of Neutron Science (Chongqing) was inaugurated in the Western (Chongqing) Science City. With the construction of a large-scale scientific device for the ultra-high-flux steady-state deuterium-tritium neutron source, the institute will conduct scientific experiments in various disciplines including life sciences, materials science, and aerospace.

These developments align with Chongqing’s goal to increase the city’s contribution rate of scientific and technological progress from 58% in 2019 to 60.3% in 2022. Chongqing aims to become a scientific and technological innovation hub with national recognition.

To strengthen the source supply of basic research, the city has implemented measures to enhance independent innovation capabilities. Several research centers, such as Jinfeng Laboratory and Chongqing Geometry Topology Basic Discipline Research Center, have been established to carry out original research in their respective fields.

In order to further support basic research, the city has issued the “Chongqing Basic Research Action Plan (2021-2030)” and revised the “Chongqing Natural Science Foundation Project Management Measures”. The establishment of the Chongqing Natural Science Foundation Innovation and Development Joint Fund encourages diversified social investment and supports basic research.

Furthermore, Chongqing has prioritized the acceleration of breakthroughs in key core technologies. The newly established major (key) special projects, guided by the major technical needs of industries, aim to promote technological innovation and application development. These projects will receive significant financial funding to support their research and development efforts.

With these initiatives, Chongqing is striving to become a leading city in scientific and technological innovation. By leveraging its resources and strengths, the city aims to drive economic growth and contribute to China‘s overall scientific and technological advancements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

