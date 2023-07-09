Chongqing’s Plan to Accelerate the Construction of a New Highland for Party Building in the New Era

Chongqing Holds Third Plenary Session to Accelerate Party Building in the New Era

Chongqing, China – The Third Plenary Session of the Sixth Municipal Party Committee recently concluded, focusing on the full implementation of the general requirements for party building in the new era. The session outlined a target path for Chongqing to accelerate the construction of a new highland for party building in the new era. The session emphasized the need to strengthen the leadership of party building, restore and purify the political ecology, and comprehensively improve the party’s leadership and organizational capabilities.

Jiang Hui, member of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and director of the Propaganda Department, held a press conference on July 8 to further interpret and explain the spirit of the plenary session. He highlighted the “five goals” and “four systems” proposed during the session. The five goals include firmly supporting and maintaining the “two establishments” and achieving the “two maintenances,” as well as reforming, reshaping, and demonstrating the leadership and guarantee role of party members, cadres, and organizations at all levels.

These goals are aimed at addressing the most urgent and prominent issues in party management and party governance in Chongqing. They align with the general requirements for party building in the new era, which focus on improving the party’s leadership and organizational capabilities.

The plenary session also emphasized the importance of improving the “seven capabilities” to enhance party management and governance. These capabilities include political leadership, ideological leadership, responsibility and implementation, the ability to serve the masses, change shaping ability, risk management and control ability, and anti-corruption and anti-change ability. To achieve these goals, the session proposed six requirements, which include prioritizing political construction, restoring and purifying the political ecology, promoting high-quality development through hard work, promoting reform and innovation, preventing and resolving various risks, and strengthening grassroots party organizations.

Furthermore, the plenary session addressed the need to repair and purify the political ecology. It reviewed and approved the “Ten Measures for Continuous Restoration and Purification of Political Ecology,” which include improving the system and mechanism that supports the “two establishments,” establishing a long-term learning system of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, focusing on eradication of negative influences, selecting and employing people based on political standards, enhancing grassroots party organizations, improving propaganda and ideological work, and implementing an integrated strategic system to combat corruption.

The measures and deployments laid out during the plenary session aim to address the most pressing issues in party building in Chongqing. They provide a strategic framework for the construction of a new highland for party building in the new era and align with the general requirements for party building in the new era.

With the completion of the Third Plenary Session, Chongqing is set to accelerate its efforts in party building to create a stronger, more efficient, and purer political landscape. These efforts will serve as a strong foundation for the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modern Chongqing in the new era and new journey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

