In the plains, the second week of April has entered with intense heat and intense sunshine. The rains kept the half-fast of Ramadan cool, but now the weather is becoming unbearable.

The people of the plains leaving their homes on the Eid holidays will definitely go to the mountain valleys to seek shelter from the heat.

If some planning is followed, entertainment can be a source of relief despite inflation. We have seen that the tourists coming from Karachi and Sindh spend 10 times more expensive tour due to which they fall into the hands of profiteers.

When they reach Rawalpindi station by train or they get off at Islamabad airport, they are at the mercy of taxi association officials. Rent-a-car owners receive the exact price of the mountains by offering a week-long package.

Hotels up to Murree, Nithia Gali, Ayubia, Naran, Shogran and Gilgit-Baltistan are arranged at the railway station itself. More than half of the savings are possible if tourists go around and make their own arrangements. If the taxi driver’s role is limited to travel, cheap rooms and decent food can be found at any hill station.

Choosing the right terrain is also important for great fun and stunning views of the snowy peaks. On a budget where tourists spend only two days in Murree and Naran and receive pollution in return, they can spend 10 days a week for the same price, but they have to make some decisions away from the crowds.

If vacations are to be dedicated to pollution, the best place is Murree where the weather is perfect and all the amenities of the city are available. The valleys of Naran and Kalam are also a reflection of Murree, where inflation and noise alike accompany you.

People visiting Naran can make their trip memorable by staying two kilometers from Naran Bazaar, with cheap hotels on the banks of the Kunhar River, where surprisingly cheap rooms are available. 10 km from Naran towards Babu Sir, Batta Kundi has become mini hill station where nature whispers. The height of Lalazar also avoids pinching the pockets of tourists.

If they stay in Malam Jabba instead of Kalam going to Swat Valley, they will not have to spend much on entertainment.

A descent from Babu Sir Top will welcome you to a more affordable and peaceful area. The Karakoram Highway also looks good when the Indus River greets its flood at Zero Point Chowk. Leave your car at the Raikot bridge and drive up by jeep to the fairy pastures called Fairy Meadows.

Here the icy existence of Nanga Parbat stands naked in front and even in May and June you demand a bonfire. A memorable trip on a very low budget is written in your statement. A three-hour walk from Ferry Meadows leads to Byal Camp, the base camp of Nanga Parbat.

Even the most beautiful village of Pakistan, Tarshing is not expensive. This village is also the second base camp of killer mountain called Rupal face.

Rama ki Wadi is a beautiful place in Astor district where food and accommodation are available at low cost. Hotels are cheap and apples are available for free in the Ghazar, Phandar and Yasin valleys of Gilgit. There is no place in the north as beautiful as Ghazar river. Deosai Maidan in Skardu is located on the plateau where it snows even in June, a tent can be found for Rs.1000.

If you visit Hunza and Attabad Lake beckons you, remember never to stay in Hunza, it will be too expensive. A few furlongs away in Nagar and Manapan one will find adoption, the people are also loving and hospitable.

It is hoped that the tourists will follow our advice and thus save their pockets.