Home » CHORE WITHOUT FOCUS OF AVIAN FLU « News cde
News

CHORE WITHOUT FOCUS OF AVIAN FLU « News cde

by admin
CHORE WITHOUT FOCUS OF AVIAN FLU « News cde


CHORE (Special Envoy) The director of Animal Health, Victor Maldonado, confirmed that they received two reports in Choré, one of which has already been discarded, “it is not avian influenza” and the next case is under review, assuring that it is still there are no new positive foci of the disease.

He mentioned that the consumption of meat and by-products of the poultry species “can be consumed” ensuring that “it does not have any type of risk” and reported that contact with sick birds with influenza is careful, highlighting that the incidence of infected people is ” despicable” mentioning that there are only two cases in America due to direct contact with a high viral load. He assured that there are still no registered cases of infection in humans in any other country and it ends up being a low-risk disease.

comment

comment

previous article THEY FOUND A TRUCK FULL OF MARIJUANA IN AN INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY















See also  Decreasing bills: in the second quarter of 2022 -10.2% electricity and -10% gas

You may also like

Mayor of Ambato will complete the construction of...

Representative Archila is a speaker for a project...

would not have monitored self-harm videos made by...

Government has ready at least four decree laws...

An urban phenomenon called SOG

Short-term rental bill — idealista/news

Governor Vaesken inaugurates second Mental Health pavilion in...

Ana del Castillo was trapped in blockades in...

At the launching ceremony of the national “Safety...

“Ensuring total compensation for damages in the shortest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy