CHORE WITHOUT FOCUS OF AVIAN FLU « News cde

CHORE (Special Envoy) The director of Animal Health, Victor Maldonado, confirmed that they received two reports in Choré, one of which has already been discarded, “it is not avian influenza” and the next case is under review, assuring that it is still there are no new positive foci of the disease.

He mentioned that the consumption of meat and by-products of the poultry species “can be consumed” ensuring that “it does not have any type of risk” and reported that contact with sick birds with influenza is careful, highlighting that the incidence of infected people is ” despicable” mentioning that there are only two cases in America due to direct contact with a high viral load. He assured that there are still no registered cases of infection in humans in any other country and it ends up being a low-risk disease.

