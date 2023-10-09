Choruses of insults against Meloni at the CGIL march

A few sequences on which the head of government intervenes, asking for explanations directly from the secretary Maurizio Landini.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Code to embed:



TiscaliNews

The prime minister posted a video with a group of people inside the Rome subway singing in chorus: ‘Meloni is a p…’. One of them has a loudspeaker, a red shirt and a rolled up flag. A group that seems clearly headed to the demonstration organized by the CGIL in Rome in defense of the Constitution and work. A few sequences on which the head of government intervenes, asking for explanations directly from the secretary Maurizio Landini.

The prime minister asks Landini for explanations

“I always respect dissent but I would like to know what the exponents of the left think about these”political slogans” of some CGIL militants. And I would like to know what the secretary with his morals always ready for others thinks about it.”

Brothers of Italy: shameful conduct

The case breaks out and Fratelli d’Italia goes on the attack expressing all solidarity with the leader. “On the sidelines of the demonstration organized by the CGIL we witnessed the most squalid events sexist insults directed at our Prime Minister by hordes of CGIL demonstrators”, remarks the deputy group leader Augusta Montaruli. “A shameful conduct for which we would have expected at least an apology from the secretary Landini”.

The apologies of the secretary of the CGIL

Apologies that come across clearly, even if they don’t stop the controversy. “I don’t know the protagonists of the video shot on the Rome subway. In any case, I condemn without ifs or buts those violent and sexist insults, which are not part of the culture and practice of my organization.”The CGIL has always – states Landini – combated every form of physical and verbal violence everywhere. And it fights to overcome that patriarchal culture which is at the origin of every form of violence towards women”. Another Fdi parliamentarian, Chiara La Porta, had shortly before underlined: “always ready to thrash others in the name of political correctness “.

Moretti, outraged by the vulgar chants

On the front of the left the voice of Alessandra Moretti, PD MEP, who “as a left-wing woman” underlines how “sexist insults against women are always to be condemned”. “As a woman and as a left-wing politician – she adds – I am outraged by the vulgar chants aimed at President Meloni. The retrograde culture is transversal: it must be everyone’s battle to defeat it”. Concepts with which Filippo Sensi is associated. “Sexist chants are always a mistake but having said that, yesterday’s demonstration said something else“, however, specifies the spokesperson of the women of the Democratic Party Cecilia D’Elia who continues: “we condemn the sexist chants but the Prime Minister must listen to all the other choruses of that square” from the issues of work to those of school to rights”.

The condemnation of the political world

The Action leader’s comment was lapidary Carlo Calenda: “these are behaviors unworthy of a civilized country, chauvinist and vulgar. Full solidarity”. There were many statements condemning the incident and showing solidarity with the Prime Minister from the majority parties (starting with that of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani), and of the opposition between that of Matteo Renzi: “Once again the term whore is used in political discussion. After the expressions against Senator Musolino today the attack on President Meloni by CGIL militants. My and our solidarity with Giorgia Meloni”.

Deidda: “A saddening fact”

Also Simone Deidda, president of the Chamber Transport Commission, gives “full solidarity to the Prime Minister for the insults received during the CGIL demonstration”. A fact that is regrettable – he continues – also considering the fact that “in Parliament this majority and this Government have always involved the unions from the start in every undertaking and adoption”. “The tones and insults demonstrate that rather than a concrete union demand there are political prejudicesuseful for carving out a role not specifically for the union but of a party type and space in the archipelago of the left, perhaps for some candidacy in the European elections”, still stigmatizes the exponent of Fratelli d’Italia.