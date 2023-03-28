news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 27 – The project presented by the group of architects led by Carlo Terpolilli won the tender for the third tower of the business center of the Tuscany Region in Florence, in the Novoli district. The project was presented today in Florence: the Region has allocated 35 million euros for the work on the third tower, which reaches 52 million for the entire redevelopment of the business centre, which includes the restyling of the two existing business towers, and for the furnishings. The goal is to arrive, already at the end of 2023, close to the call for tenders for the contract of the works. “To date we can say that the completion of the works is formally expected between 2027 and 2028”, said the governor Eugenio Giani. With the operation, the Region aims to merge and reduce the number of its offices, containing rent and maintenance costs, but also to create spaces open to the public and to the city which will take place in the third tower under construction. Overall, the new tower will contain approximately 350 new workstations. The tower will rise 14 floors beyond the ground floor and two underground levels, for a total height of approximately 55 meters above ground. The external surface will be covered with innovative panels that will make it possible to modulate the darkening of the spaces and offices, and which in the future will also characterize the two existing towers. Inside the third tower there will be the new seat of the Presidency and the council room, six areas for the departments, and three directorates. (HANDLE).

