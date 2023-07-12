Chōwa makes her way into the world of music

Chōwa is a young and dynamic musical duo made up of Nelsi Gómez and Germán Peñaloza, they began their artistic path since 2016, singer-songwriters and vocal coaches.

They arrived in Colombia in 2017 as emigrants, getting to where they are was not easy, facing life day by day singing in the streets and commercial establishments of Colombia to survive and be heard, they suffered from hunger, scorn and many other things. But their love for God, their discipline and perseverance led them to achieve this wonderful dream.

Chōwa has extensive experience and experience at a national and international level, making a difference in the musical field with various musical fusions that make them a unique show.

Chōwa in Japanese means harmony, which is why this musical duo is distinguished by a mixture of voices which impacts on each stage.

Loco

In 2023, by the hand of Alex Ospina, they released their first musical single called “Loco”, where it impacts all ages from the youngest to the oldest, it is an explosion of musical genres where urban pop merges.

“Loco” is found on all digital platforms, authored by German Peñaloza, with a production made in first Class Music, under the direction of Kosmic La Ciencia.

