“Is this product expensive for you? Thanks to Erdogan. İ.D., a trainee female lawyer, member of the CHP Nilüfer District Youth Branch, who affixed the stickers with the words “Keep in mind while voting” on the products in the markets, was taken into custody. “WE WILL ASK THE ACCOUNT OF THIS OPPRESSION” Statement in front of the Bursa Provincial Police Department, together with the CHP Nilüfer District Chair, Youth Branch and Bursa Bar Association Vice President Aslı Evke […]

