Almost a year after the slap that went around the world and that will remain forever in the history of the Oscars, Chris Rock spoke this Saturday night about what happenedin a monologue in which he made harsh jokes about Will Smith and his wife.

On stage and in the last minutes of a show broadcast live on the Netflix platform, the actor assured that he does not consider himself a victim despite what happened in those moments that starred in the 2022 Oscar gala.

“Did it hurt? It still hurts, I have the bang ringing in my ear, but I’m not a victim. You’ll never see me in Oprah (Winfrey) or Gayl (King) crying, it’s never going to happen. I took the hit like (boxer Manny) Pacquiao,” he said.

Smith’s attack on Rock forever marked the 83rd Oscar gala. Chris Rock took the stage at the Dolby Theater to present the award for best documentary and made a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, who has publicly acknowledged suffering from alopecia, by comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil from the Ridley Scott film. .

After Pinkett-Smith briefly closed her eyes in annoyance, her husband rose from his seat and walked up on stage to slap Rock across the face.

“Many people have asked me, how come you didn’t do anything that night? Because I have parents and they taught me that you shouldn’t fight in front of white people.”added the actor.

Of the 70-minute performance, which took place on Saturday night in Baltimore and was part of a tour that the comedian is doing in various cities, Rock dedicated the last 8 to dispatch against the actor and his wife.

Thus, he confessed that all his life he has loved Smith and that “he made some great movies”, but now what he likes is to watch “Emancipation” (an Apple TV film based on the true story of a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation) “to see them beat him up.”

In August it was learned, in a performance similar to the one last night, that Rock rejected a proposal made by the Hollywood Academy to present this year’s Oscars, which will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Although until now Rock had not spoken publicly about the incident directly, he has included some allusive comments in several of the functions that he has starred in in recent months.