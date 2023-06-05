Home » Christchurch mosque attack, coronavirus: New Zealand’s highest honor for Jacinda
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on Monday honored with one of the country’s highest honors for her outstanding leadership in difficult situations such as the coronavirus pandemic and the Christchurch attack.

Jacinda Ardern was awarded Dame Grand Companion, New Zealand’s second highest honor, on King Charles’ birthday, according to Reuters.

Britain’s King Charles’ birthday is celebrated on June 5 as a holiday, for which the Prime Minister of New Zealand prepared a list of coronation honors.

This list is sent by the Prime Minister which is approved by British Rulers.

Regarding her honour, former Prime Minister Ardern told broadcaster TVNZ she was ‘of two minds’ about receiving it because ‘it was a collective experience involving the whole of New Zealand.’

In January, Jacinda Ardern announced her sudden resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand. He admits that the relentless demands of his work eventually wear him down. Yasinda Ardern was elected the country’s third female prime minister in 2017 and during her tumultuous first term she faced New Zealand’s worst terrorist attack, deadly volcanic eruption and the Covid-19 pandemic.

At just 37 years of age, he became the country’s youngest prime minister since 1856 and gained international fame for his progressive politics.

Jacinda Ardern won a second term in the 2020 election by a landslide but has also faced a decline in popularity as she faces a decline in trust in the government, a worsening economic situation and a conservative opposition. was

