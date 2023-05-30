Home » Christian church pastor was killed in the middle of a theft in Chimichagua
Christian church pastor was killed in the middle of a theft in Chimichagua

In the afternoon of this Monday, a pastor of a Christian church with jurisdiction in the village of El Trébol de Pajonal, jurisdiction of Chimichagua, south of Cesar, was murdered.

The victim was identified as Carlos Andrés Pérez, who was shot in the back when he tried to flee from the criminals, who stripped him of the Yamaha motorcycle with XTZ125 license plates, which he was driving and on which he traveled through these towns preaching the word. of God through the Foursquare Christian Church that he had led for several years.

Witness versions indicate that two people allegedly intimidated him with guns to take a Yamaha motorcycle, to which Pérez would have resisted and tried to flee, but the subjects fired mercilessly. The pastor died immediately at the scene.

