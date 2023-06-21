Christian De Sica’s villa in Capri – Campania sold

Property is part of the historic residence ‘I quattro venti’

The villa in Capri that Christian De Sica and his wife Silvia Verdone have owned since 1996 has been sold. This was announced by Lionard Luxury Real Estate, the luxury real estate brokerage company that had it for sale. Built in Capri style, the villa is spread over a total of 250 square meters of interior space on two floors and is surrounded by a garden. Nearby, but independent of the villa, is the outbuilding used as a spa area, with one of the panoramic terraces on the roof. The property, which enjoys a view of the island and at the same time of the bay of Naples and the gulf of Salerno, is part of the historic residence ‘I Quattro Venti’, one of those that have contributed to the myth of Capri: it was designed and built by the American symbolist painter and poet Elihu Vedder, between 1900 and 1903. The villa was built in what was Vedder’s artist studio.

Christian De Sica’s villa in Capri sold

It was later sold to the Earl Earl Brewster and was where the writer DH Lawrence worked on ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’. Ownership changed again in the late 1930s, ‘The Four Winds’ was also frequented by other artists including Joseph Beuys and Cy Twombly.

“Capri is one of the most requested destinations by customers looking for extraordinary beauty – comments Jennifer Giraldi, senior partner of Lionard and national sales director -. This is confirmed by the increase in purchase requests we have witnessed in this first period of the year compared to the previous one, equal to +87%”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

