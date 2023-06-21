Home » Christian De Sica’s villa in Capri – Campania sold
News

Christian De Sica’s villa in Capri – Campania sold

by admin
Christian De Sica’s villa in Capri – Campania sold

Property is part of the historic residence ‘I quattro venti’

The villa in Capri that Christian De Sica and his wife Silvia Verdone have owned since 1996 has been sold. This was announced by Lionard Luxury Real Estate, the luxury real estate brokerage company that had it for sale. Built in Capri style, the villa is spread over a total of 250 square meters of interior space on two floors and is surrounded by a garden. Nearby, but independent of the villa, is the outbuilding used as a spa area, with one of the panoramic terraces on the roof. The property, which enjoys a view of the island and at the same time of the bay of Naples and the gulf of Salerno, is part of the historic residence ‘I Quattro Venti’, one of those that have contributed to the myth of Capri: it was designed and built by the American symbolist painter and poet Elihu Vedder, between 1900 and 1903. The villa was built in what was Vedder’s artist studio.

Christian De Sica’s villa in Capri sold

It was later sold to the Earl Earl Brewster and was where the writer DH Lawrence worked on ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’. Ownership changed again in the late 1930s, ‘The Four Winds’ was also frequented by other artists including Joseph Beuys and Cy Twombly.
“Capri is one of the most requested destinations by customers looking for extraordinary beauty – comments Jennifer Giraldi, senior partner of Lionard and national sales director -. This is confirmed by the increase in purchase requests we have witnessed in this first period of the year compared to the previous one, equal to +87%”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Covid: Emergency aid haywire in Palermo, the critical threshold exceeded

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

You may also like

Clashes between ultras of Varese and Naples, 49...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Downtown hoteliers unite and have plans for our...

The novel ‘Against all odds’ – Piedmont arrives...

CAPACO supports designation of future MOPC minister

The famous Colombians who attended the premiere of...

APEC double-informatization collaboration guest said｜Chen Hui: Heilongjiang has...

State acquires works on display at the Gallerie...

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami demands that the mayoral election of...

Valledupar FC disappears, leaves the city and will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy