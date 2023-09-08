Christian Guevara condemns that previous administrations established alliances with criminals

The deputy of the Bancada Cyan, Christian Guevara, condemned how in the ARENA-FMLN negotiations they established alliances with organized crime and white-collar crime, allowing the Salvadoran population to suffer as a result of these actions.

«I want to remind people that ARENA made agreements with the gangs, the FMLN made agreements with Maduro and Ortega. With President Nayib Bukele, some alliances are being made that I believe El Salvador would not even have in the best dreams, we are allying ourselves with Google, “Guevara remarked.

In addition, he recalled how opposition legislators vote against initiatives that seek to generate true development for the population, through agreements with first-rate companies such as the technology giant Google.

