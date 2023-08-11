Home » Christian Guevara denies false accusations by Héctor Silva Jr.
News

Christian Guevara denies false accusations by Héctor Silva Jr.

by admin
Christian Guevara denies false accusations by Héctor Silva Jr.

The deputy and head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, came up against false accusations by the councilor of the capital city, for the Nuestro Tiempo party, Héctor Silva Jr.

“Hectorito, they scammed you with the information that they sold to your father or that their former boss Mauricio Funes sent them. I have not been a part of that company since 2018,” Guevara responded to the opposition member’s remarks.

Guevara, faced with Silva Jr.’s accusations, added: “I wasn’t even a pre-candidate, candidate or representative. No matter how much they search, there is nothing illegal, ”he reiterated.

Silva Jr. accuses congressman Guevara of being linked to a company that promotes advertising contracts with the Mayor’s Office of San Salvador; to which the parliamentarian replied: “Tell your” team “to go to the CNR or to request the f-915 at the Treasury and they check it so you don’t make a fool of yourself again,” he sentenced.

See also  Vandalism and damage to the "Bronx": the State Police denounce four minors

You may also like

Notaries on duty this Saturday in Medellín

Coppa Italia 2023/24 Mediaset exclusive: 32nd Finals program...

I give him an hour to retract

The memes left by the defeat of Atlético...

A hiker is chased by a family of...

Wang Yi Meets with First Deputy Prime Minister...

El Playón, El Paraíso and Miraflores close the...

one soldier killed and another seriously wounded

No stop to the shows at the Circus...

Understanding and Managing Cookies: A Guide to Website...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy