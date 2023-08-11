Christian Guevara denies false accusations by Héctor Silva Jr.

The deputy and head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, came up against false accusations by the councilor of the capital city, for the Nuestro Tiempo party, Héctor Silva Jr.

“Hectorito, they scammed you with the information that they sold to your father or that their former boss Mauricio Funes sent them. I have not been a part of that company since 2018,” Guevara responded to the opposition member’s remarks.

Hectorito, te estafaron con la información que le vendieron a tu papá o que les mandó su ex jefe Mauricio Funes. De esa empresa ya no formo parte desde el 2018. Yo ni siquiera era precandidato, candidato o diputado. Por mas que busquen no hay nada ilegal. Decile a tu “equipo”… https://t.co/xrZEo9WLmc — Christian Guevara 🇸🇻 (@ChrisGuevaraG) August 11, 2023

Guevara, faced with Silva Jr.’s accusations, added: “I wasn’t even a pre-candidate, candidate or representative. No matter how much they search, there is nothing illegal, ”he reiterated.

Silva Jr. accuses congressman Guevara of being linked to a company that promotes advertising contracts with the Mayor’s Office of San Salvador; to which the parliamentarian replied: “Tell your” team “to go to the CNR or to request the f-915 at the Treasury and they check it so you don’t make a fool of yourself again,” he sentenced.

