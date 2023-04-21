Christian Guevara denies opposition media

On this day, a media outlet assured that the Government of El Salvador (GOES) will cut spending on education, health, and infrastructure. Due to this, the head of the Bancada Cyan, Christian Guevara, denied this affirmation and questioned the affiliation for spreading false information.

“Since they ran out of the lie that the country was bankrupt, now they are going with this one,” said the legislator on his social networks before the cover of La Prensa Gráfica (LPG).

It should be noted that the GOES has demonstrated its interest in promoting the development of multiple areas of the country. Through all the Ministries, the authorities have transformed the reality of El Salvador.