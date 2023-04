The head of the Bancada Cyan faction, Christian Guevara, lamented the low culture of a small group of citizens who, when they visit the beaches, do not take the time to pick up the plastic waste or garbage, which contaminates the ecosystem and affects the tourist attraction of the Salvadoran coast. “Look how beautiful the beach is. I am glad that Salvadorans come out to enjoy themselves.

