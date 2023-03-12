This Saturday, the head of the Bancada Cyan, Christian Guevara, questioned different opposition media for their constant criticism of the Government of El Salvador. This is due to the cover of the Colombian media, Semana: “The miracle of Bukele”.

“The only thing that keeps El Faro alive is the ‘monopoly’ of the international replica media network that it has: NY Times, Washington Post, CNN, Univisión, etc. That is why this cover hurts them so much, because it counterbalances the fictitious narrative that they maintain,” said the legislator on his social networks.

It should be noted that in Colombia, the media, political sectors and thousands of citizens have expressed admiration for President Bukele, whom they consider should be an example of government for other dignitaries.