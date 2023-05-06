Christian Guevara questions the IACHR for maintaining a position in favor of gang members

The deputy and head of the Bancada Cyan faction, Christian Guevara, questioned the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which maintains a position of defending the members of criminal structures, but does not speak out for the victims who died and they were stigmatized by gang members.

“This victory against the gangs belongs to the Salvadorans and only to the Salvadorans. As well as millions of honest citizens around the world who supported us and who usually hope that their countries live in peace,” Guevara said.

The legislator was emphatic in pointing out that security measures such as the emergency regime and the Territorial Control Plan (PCT) have made it possible to neutralize the gangs and bring peace and tranquility to the Salvadoran population that for 30 years was subjected to these structures with the complicity of the ARENA and FMLN governments.

“Because no embassy gave even a penny split in half. And, instead, they gave millions of their taxpayers and dozens of organizations and media that defended criminals, ”he emphasized.

In this way, the parliamentarian reacted after the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, addressed the peoples of America, stating that: “If this organization (IACHR) sides with the criminals in El Salvador, do not doubt that you will also be on the side of the criminals in your countries.”