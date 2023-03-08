Christian Guevara, head of the Cyan Bank faction, described as “hypocrites” opposition politicians and organizations that defend gang members before their victims.

“33 homicides? And the UCA asks him for a second chance. And Cristosal says that he can be rehabilitated. And the one from Vamos who voted against. And those of El Faro that it was only because he was ‘young’. And those of Human Right Watch that he has rights, but the 33 victims do not. Hypocrites! », He wrote on his Twitter account.

Guevara’s statements come after learning of the sentence of more than 1,300 years for an MS13 homeboy for having been found guilty of at least 33 homicides, among other crimes.