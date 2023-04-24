Christian Henke (IG): “You basically have to have Apple in the depot” – video

Plenty of quarterly numbers will be released again this week in the US for investors to keep an eye on. Because so far, rising interest rates have been poison for tech stocks in particular. “The reporting season has got off to a promising start, for example at large banks. With Netflix and Tesla, on the other hand, things are not rosy,” says Christian Henke. The Big Five are also opening their books – Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Apple. IG’s senior market analyst continued: “You basically have to have Apple in your depot. The value has broken out again to the upside. As is the entire Nasdaq.” All details in an interview by Inside Wirtschaft editor-in-chief Manuel Koch at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 👇🏻 Subscribe to the YouTube channel now 👇🏻 MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: 🎭 Facebook: 🐦 Twitter: ►► LinkedIn: INSIDE ECONOMY 🖥 Online broadcaster 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Media training 🤵🏼 Event moderation 📷 Instagram: 🎭 Facebook: 🐦 Twitter: Risk warning: /risk warning/