Christine Flatz: – "I have two homes in my heart"

Were you well received?
My husband’s family very much. But in the company I was laughed at because I spoke the broadest Bavarian language. I said something and everyone laughed. I laughed out of embarrassment. They certainly didn’t mean it badly. But it hurt in the long run. So I tried to speak High German. But I couldn’t. That’s how I just learned the Vorarlberg dialect. Then I had problems with the money at the very beginning. Schilling and D-Mark. I often went shopping with 1000 shillings because I thought the money wasn’t enough. I was very sad for the first two years in Vorarlberg. If I hadn’t been married, I would have gone back to Bavaria. In the beginning I often felt overlooked, ignored and not asked. It was only through our children that I began to feel comfortable here. And through the church choir in Schwarzach. There were so many lovely people who helped me and accepted me. I’m still friends with them today.

