Were you well received?
My husband’s family very much. But in the company I was laughed at because I spoke the broadest Bavarian language. I said something and everyone laughed. I laughed out of embarrassment. They certainly didn’t mean it badly. But it hurt in the long run. So I tried to speak High German. But I couldn’t. That’s how I just learned the Vorarlberg dialect. Then I had problems with the money at the very beginning. Schilling and D-Mark. I often went shopping with 1000 shillings because I thought the money wasn’t enough. I was very sad for the first two years in Vorarlberg. If I hadn’t been married, I would have gone back to Bavaria. In the beginning I often felt overlooked, ignored and not asked. It was only through our children that I began to feel comfortable here. And through the church choir in Schwarzach. There were so many lovely people who helped me and accepted me. I’m still friends with them today.
Christine Flatz: – “I have two homes in my heart”
