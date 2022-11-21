SAN GEORGE CANAVESE. The Reciprocity Festival, conceived by the Municipalities of Agliè, Castellamonte and San Giorgio Canavese, celebrates Christmas in the name of art. The Tree of Reciprocity will be born from the encounter between the glass masters of Murano (Venice) and the ceramic masters of Castellamonte. A work about 9 meters high and with a diameter of 3, made up of a thousand pipes for a total weight of 4 tons. “Glass reflections in a Christmas tree” by master glassmaker Simone Cenedese, becomes the symbol of a pact of collaboration and openness between the Canavese area and the Venetian Lagoon. A possible relationship thanks to the joint action of the municipalities of Agliè, San Giorgio Canavese and Castellamonte which together gave life to the Tre Terre Canavesane, promoter of the festival. The initiative is implemented thanks to the support of the Turin Chamber of Commerce, Confindustria Canavese, the Metropolitan City of Turin and the Piedmont Region.

The work will be exhibited in San Giorgio Canavese from 12 December to 8 January 2023. The project was illustrated at Palazzo Madama in Turin by the mayors of the three Municipalities.

Other meetings and exhibitions are scheduled in Agliè and Castellamonte. The entire “Christmas of Reciprocity” program will be presented in Agliè on 12 December. The project “was born – explain the promoters – from reflection on the similarities that unite the two materials, starting from the raw material from which they are generated. Both materials require very high temperatures, very fine techniques for their processing and the skilled hands of craftsmen who know make them unique”. But those related to ceramics and glass are also among the forms of craftsmanship most affected by the current energy crisis and the consequent increase in energy costs. There are many artisan shops that have had to suspend their activities due to unsustainable costs.