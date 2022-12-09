“Happiness is sharing” thanks to the music of students from Renier and nine middle schools in Belluno. Music was the protagonist yesterday morning on the stage of the Comunale, packed in every order of seats by the pupils of Belluno schools for the event “A Christmas Carol – happiness is sharing”. A sold-out show that saw the spotlight on an orchestra of eighty elements including flutes, clarinets, saxophones and percussions, made up of students from the “G. Renier” and nine musical middle schools: Belluno 1, Belluno 2, Belluno 3, Sedico-Sospirolo, Mel-Lentiai, Fonzaso-Lamon – Arsiè, Quero – Vas, Ponte, Limana-Trichiana.

The participation of the institutions was also strong and clear: the Municipality with Roberta Olivotto, councilor for education, and the Province with Serenella Bogana, councilor for education.

The event is the result of a curriculum verticality project conceived and coordinated by Renier, leader of the “Rete Smin” (Middle Schools with a musical focus), who in recent years has prepared a multi-year plan for the implementation of all schools musical middle school in the province.

Through the musical narration of Dickens’ novel we wanted to reflect on the true meaning of the word Christmas: the intervention of Cristina Zoleo, president of Unicef ​​Belluno, focused the attention of children and adolescents on the theme of their rights and the unfavorable conditions in which their peers from other states are forced to live.

The participation of the Municipality, sponsor with Unicef ​​Belluno, is active, and the presence of the Belluno firefighters is fundamental, guarantors of the safety of the children. Renier thanks all the institutions but also children, students and teachers “who made this wonderful event possible”.

On the 17th (12 o’clock) it repeats. With “Belluno Solidale”, designed to promote voluntary associations, the Renier boys will make their voices heard with a musical intervention in the square.