With the latest gifts to give and shops packed as Christmas approaches, online shopping (with fast delivery) becomes an option for many. A good opportunity to stay on the alert, protecting yourself from the ever lurking risk of digital fraud, is the booklet with useful advice and practical suggestions for online purchases from the Postal Police. The vademecum is available on the institutional website, on the online portal of the Commissariat and on the related Facebook and Twitter pages.

More than 14 thousand cases of online scams

In the first eleven months of 2022 there are over 14 thousand cases of online scams treated by the Postal Police. 60% is constituted precisely by e-commerce scams, for the purchase of real estate goods and services linked to the rental of phantom holiday homes. In these areas, almost 9 million euros were stolen and over 2,500 people reported. «Some research confirms that the impulse purchase model linked to special offers, for example limited stocks or with discounted prices, has become so widespread that even serial scammers manage to insert themselves with false sales – underlines the Police -. Despite this, the vast majority of online shoppers rely on the network for purchases, even those who are not experts in buying in complete peace of mind».

Always up-to-date software and antivirus

The Postal Police recommends using complete and up-to-date software – antivirus – and browsers. “The latest antivirus systems (free or paid) also give protection in the choice of purchases on the internet,” he explains. Furthermore, it is advisable to give preference to certified or official sites for purchases, such as those of the already well-known large chains and it is useful to check user reviews in front of a very affordable price. Furthermore, a site must have the same references as a real shop such as VAT number, telephone number, physical address and contact details for the company. Before buying online it is also useful to read the comments of other users. Furthermore, to avoid being directed to scam sites, it is advisable to use official apps on smartphones and tablets.

Better to use rechargeable cards

To pay it is preferable to use rechargeable credit cards. If a seller asks for additional data – such as a pin – they probably want to assume personal information. Beware of counterfeit emails or text messages asking you to click on a trap link. If an ad seems short or lacks information, ask the seller for more. Furthermore, if an object costs too little, it is not always a bargain. Finally, the police advises doubting “those who ask to be contacted outside the advertising platform with ambiguous emails but also those who are in too much of a hurry to conclude the deal”.