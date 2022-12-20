Countdown to Christmas, but the atmosphere is already that of the holidays. In Belluno, the videomapping of Piazza dei Martiri makes the atmosphere even more special.

The videomapping of the church of San Rocco in the center of Belluno

Continuous cycle projections, from the Immaculate Conception, when the land of Jerram shone on the other side of the square. Beautiful by day, glamorous by night. Do you remember it? Here she is.

Assembled the Terra di Jerram in Piazza dei Martiri in Belluno

The Land of Jerram in Piazza dei Martiri in Belluno until 11 December

In the square it’s all about exchanging greetings, and an excuse to toast. To Christmas, to the new year, to our health

Christmas toast with giant panettone in Piazza dei Martiri in Belluno

It’s cold, it’s true. But traditional dishes help. For those who want to try their hand at home, here is an easy recipe, but of undoubted taste

Belluno-style pasta and beans, the video recipe of the Deon lounge restaurant

It is more difficult to keep up with the Agordina executioner: he must be pampered, says the cook who reveals his secrets.

Tócà da bóia, the Agordino dish that warms hearts too: the video recipe

And why not try a deer fillet?

Deer fillet, pomegranate and artichokes: the Christmas recipe of the Col Druscié restaurant in Cortina

How to burn off calories? The most particular initiative is the one set up in Valbelluna. Pedal, pedal…

Trichiana. The tree lights up pedaling, whoever keeps it going for 4 minutes gets a free mulled wine

Tell the truth, how many panettones are piling up in the kitchen? In order not to throw anything away, there is this delicious idea

A cake with the leftovers of the panettone: the recipe of the reuse of the Viavai pastry shop in Agordo

And anyway… best wishes!