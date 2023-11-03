Christmas in Colombia: the traditions that make the country unique

Every December the streets of all the cities in the country light up with the arrival of Christmas. This religious celebration is one of the most important in the world, and although there are traditions that cross borders, there are others that are very specific to our country.

In Colombia the Christmas spirit begins to be felt in September, since at that time all types of decoration objects and products to celebrate Christmas are already on sale.

According to José Fernando Saldarriaga, sociologist, political scientist, doctor of Philosophy and professor at the Autonomous University, “December is a month of balances, closures, and new beginnings, which is why this season’s meetings are loaded with a lot of emotion and meaning. to thank and propose new projects.”

Colombian traditions

Among the most important traditions are the Christmas trees, the decoration, the lighting, the manger or nativity scenes, the Novena of bonuses, the dinner and the gifts. These traditions can be found in every home throughout the country.

The Christmas tree is one of the main elements that is present every December. Although the indicated date to assemble it is December 7, many people decide to assemble it earlier so they can start enjoying the magic of Christmas.

Those who prefer a more modern decoration can opt for a wooden Christmas tree that is placed on a wall, offering a discreet and elegant atmosphere. On the other hand, you can also find traditional artificial or natural Christmas trees.

Families get together to decorate it with Christmas motifs, such as traditional Christmas balls, crafts made by the children of the house, garlands and lights, among other elements.

The Christmas tree price may vary according to the size and type of tree. Each family can choose the tree they want according to their tastes, style and the spaces in their home.

For those who have small spaces, a Christmas tree on the wall can be an excellent alternative.

The christmas decoration It is another of the most important Colombian traditions. Not only do they decorate the houses, but the streets, public buildings, and shops are filled with lights and decorative elements alluding to Christmas.

One of the most popular traditions is decorating Christmas doors, since many people decide to place Christmas elements on the doors of their homes.

You can also see the decoration of white Christmas trees that simulate the famous white Christmas. Although there are no seasons in the country to see snow, many times the decoration simulates that it was snowing.

The decoration of modern Christmas trees in general is usually minimalist, although you can find decorations of all types and styles, according to the taste of each person or family.

You can also find many accessories to place Christmas decorations in the window, dressing the entire house in celebration.

Las Christmas lights In Colombia they go beyond the lights in each house. Every December 7, the day before the Immaculate Conception, the streets of the country are illuminated with the celebration of the Day of the Candles.

These small homemade lanterns are the most traditional Christmas lights in the country, which are lined up to illuminate Mary’s path. According to each region of the country, Christmas lights can be found in different places.

In Bogotá for example, these traditional Christmas lights are found in windows, parks, balconies and roads; in Cali they are placed on the banks of the river; In Medellín they are found in parks throughout the city, among other examples.

The Christmas lights offer a unique spectacle, and after placing them on December 7, the next morning people visit all the places in their city to enjoy this beautiful, typically Colombian illuminated landscape.

In addition to the traditional candles in homemade lanterns, you can also find many motifs of LED Christmas lights to decorate the houses inside and outside, accompanying the light that illuminates this season.

Christmas rain lights are ideal for decorating walls, and you can find models designed for indoors, as well as other waterproof ones, ideal for outdoors. You can also find electric or battery-powered lights.

The manger is set up under each Christmas tree, and it is one of the most important Colombian traditions for Christmas. There the birth of the Child God is recreated, placing figures of animals, plants, the village and more.

Of course, the figures of Joseph and Mary cannot be missing from the manger, as well as the figure of the little Christ Child that is usually placed on December 24 at 12 midnight. Someone in the family is in charge of placing the small figure, and generally this moment can be accompanied by a request.

In addition to the small nativity scenes that each family places under their Christmas tree, other large ones can be found in different places in each city. It is one of the most traditional elements of Christmas.

Another typical Colombian tradition at Christmas is the Novena de Aguinaldos. During the 9 days before the 24th, people gather (usually around the manger or Christmas tree) to pray and sing the joys.

Although Christmas carols are very popular in different countries around the world, in Colombia they are accompanied in a unique way, with the family gathered together.

In addition to the songs and prayers, during the Strenna Novena you can also enjoy the famous aguinaldo games. These consist of fun challenges that are played as a family, with members of all ages.

Among the most popular games are “3 feet”, “straw in the mouth” and “stolen kiss”, although the variety and quantity is very wide and different games can be found in each family or group of friends.

Christmas dinner is also one of the most popular traditions, which although it is carried out all over the world, in Colombia you can find typical dishes of the country that are distinguished from other dinners.

The dinner takes place on December 24, the day when families, friends and loved ones gather to celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus. At each table, delicious dishes are served to share and you can enjoy a special evening.

Among the typical flavors of Colombia that are served especially at Christmas is custard, one of the most typical desserts, manjar blanco, delicious buñuelos, tamales, lechona, stuffed chicken, cold meats, figs and more.

Christmas dinner is a unique moment that is shared with loved ones and the best Colombian flavors are enjoyed. Furthermore, after midnight, the figure of the Christ Child is placed in the manger and Christmas gifts are given.

A great Christmas tradition is to give gifts to everyone present on December 24 at midnight. The timing of gift delivery may vary between different countries, as well as who delivers them.

In some countries it is customary to wait for the arrival of Santa Claus or Father Christmas at midnight, who delivers gifts to children. The legend of Santa Claus is very popular and has many versions around the world.

In Colombia, however, it is not Santa Claus who is in charge of bringing the gifts, but rather it is the Child Jesus who makes them. That is why boys and girls from all over the country write their letters to Him to ask for His gifts.

On December 24 after midnight the gifts appear under the Christmas tree, and everyone opens them at that moment, sharing another unique moment with the family.

A celebration that transcends borders and beliefs

Although Christmas is a religious holiday, the popularity it has achieved throughout the world has made it transcend all types of beliefs and borders.

Millions of homes in Colombia and the world celebrate Christmas every December 24, with different customs and traditions. In Colombia the celebrations officially begin on December 7 and conclude on January 6, with Three Kings’ Day.

The Catholic celebration of Christmas has a very important and significant weight for many people. In any case, many others who do not profess any religion or profess other religions, also decide to celebrate this moment to share pleasant moments with their loved ones.

In Colombia, Christmas has become an extremely important tradition for most people, and traditions are passed from generation to generation, making the magic of December never fade.

Each home can choose its own decoration, games, foods and ways to celebrate it, but there are some traditions that are found throughout the country and make Colombia a unique country in the world when it comes to celebrating Christmas.

