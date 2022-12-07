From the lights on the water to the Enchanted Loggia already unveiled for several days, to the lighting of the tree in Piazza Signori in Treviso. From Wednesday 7 December the Treviso Christmas has officially started and the rite of the eve of the Immaculate Conception in the “living room” of the capital has triggered the countdown towards December 25th. Embellished with 200 thousand lights, the tree, in times of dear energy, enjoys an illumination a led, therefore low consumption. Sustainable lights, such as those that have framed the streets and squares of the city since the end of November, turning off at midnight.

Decorated by MC3 Design, the fir tree came from the Municipality of Brunicopartner Volksbank and Consorzio Prosecco Doc. One of the key events of Christmas in Treviso was enlivened by performances by groups of artists such as “The Lunar Invasions” eh “luminous stilt walkers”as well as the choirs of the “Sleeping”.

From 7 December, the novelty of the electric train which will tour the city until 23 December on holidays and days before holidays, while from 24 December to 8 January it will be usable every day, starting from Piazza dei Signori from 15.30 to 19.30.

Meanwhile, they also open the craft market of Mammart (in Independence square) and theAncient Exhibition of IGP Red Radicchio of Treviso (from today, December 7, in Piazza Aldo Moro). Not to mention that the lighting up of the tree kicked off another pre-Christmas appointment scheduled there Treviso X-Mas Run, the non-competitive of Santa Clauses which starts at 10 on 8 December from Piazza dei Signori and covers a 5 km city route that ends on the Walls, at the Bastioni San Marco.

The proceeds will be donated to Advar, the Città della Speranza Foundation, Stella di Marta and Anteas. The most beautiful images of Christmas in Treviso can compete for the photo contest “Take the enchanted Treviso with you”: hashtags #3visoincanta and #trevisofotostampa. A jury will choose the 10 photos that will get the most “likes” on social networks, award ceremony on January 4 at the Enchanted Loggia.