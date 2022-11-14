A month, a little more, and it will be Christmas. To announce the arrival of the end-of-year holiday is usually the turning on of the lights. It happens right after Halloween. Past the “dead”, we are already entering the Christmas spirit. This year, however, the expensive bill turns off the lights and invites the Marca Trevigiana to savings and to sustainability. Illuminations already mounted outside the large shopping centers, but at night it is still dark. On the contrary darker than usual. If the intention is to save the spirit of Christmas (and push purchases to run the economy), the obligation is also not to empty piggy banks and public coffers. However, there are those who marry the opposite line so that “Christmas is always Christmas with its lights and its parties”. This is how the Treviso municipalities move.

Treviso

Christmas 2021 in Treviso

Mayor Mario Conte called it a “Morally sustainable” Christmas. In its translation it will be a Christmas more attentive to consumption. And even more concretely: illuminations at reduced hours, confirmed New Year but with a party that will look carefully at the bill. All the fault of the expensive energy. But the mayor Mario Conte has promised he will save the spirit of Christmas. If necessary, however, some sacrifices will be made. “We must not only consider the economic aspect, but also the moral one. If families are called to economic sacrifices, on the other hand we certainly cannot afford to organize a thousand initiatives. But we don’t even want to put Christmas down, ”says the mayor.

The idea is therefore to start at almost full capacity, reducing some expenses. “For the New Year’s Eve in the square we have found an affordable formula thanks to some partners. But the most delicate theme is that of the lights », confirms Conte. In recent years, the administration has launched a campaign to spread the Christmas arrangements also in the neighborhoods, with the collaboration of many traders.

«At the moment we go ahead with the full organization, and we put the same resources on the budget as in other years. But the situation needs to be monitored. We expect government interventions, and if it returns to normal, it will not be necessary to correct the game. Otherwise we will be able to intervene by reducing the period and the times in which they will be switched on », adds the mayor.

«We must not forget that not installing the lights means put a sector in difficulty, and that the exhibition attracts people to the historic center and therefore business for commerce. Without forgetting that turning them off mean making children pay a heavy price who expect a normal Christmas. Then it is clear that if the situation worsened, we will not be able to have the lights turned off in homes and turned on throughout the city », concludes Conte.

If the resources in the budget will be the same as in the past but without interventions that go to calm the increases in electricity, the reduction of the switch-on time is almost automatic. Meanwhile i Merchants who have been taking on part of the expense for years have reassured that nthey will not reduce their commitment to try to save Christmas, which risks being less hot and sparkling than usual. In the homes of families as in the city

Castelfranco

Christmas before the crisis in Castelfranco

Christmas illuminations, choose sobriety for the upcoming holidays in reference to the economic and energy crisis: to ask is the mixed group composed of the exiles from the Lega Stefano Pasqualotto, Viviana Gatto and Giovanni Cattapan together with the independent Diego Giovine with their first questioning, after the constitution of the new group, presented Monday evening in the city council.

«Given the energy crisis created, which has imposed important economic rationalizations in both the public and private sectors and given that this has also generated a socio-economic crisis for families and companies, we ask whether this situation has been considered in view of the upcoming Christmas holidays and which it will be the actual expenditure commitment net of any contributions that the Municipality will support ».

“The objective of our first questioning”, explains the director Diego Giovine, “is to ask that this year be contained the embellishment of the historic center which, as is tradition, sees the setting up of the lights in particular on the walls of the castle and inside. This is also to give a signal of sharing to families and companies that are experiencing a difficult time. Attention, we do not ask that there be no lights, for this year we could only think of a few decorated trees ».

Also in Castelfranco, therefore, the debate opens on a more sober Christmas, as has happened in other municipalities of the Marca. The choice of Vittorio Veneto is drastic, where the municipality will not turn on the lights, nor will it set up ice skating rinks and panoramic wheels.

About what will happen in Castelfranco, the mayor Stefano Marcon he shares the idea of ​​a saving Christmas on the lighting front: «There will be, but I think it will also be important to demonstrate the closeness to those who are not having an easy time. We are thinking about it these days and we will make our considerations ».

Meanwhile, the now traditional ones have been assigned Christmas houses which will be set up in the gardens under the walls, 27 stations where you can buy gifts, food and refreshment places that will open their doors next November 26th: “We have already embarked on the path of energy saving”, explains Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Commerce Marica Galante, “with theuse of low consumption led lamps, but also with a reduction in the switch-on time during the night and now we will think of other measures. I believe it is useful to ensure that the city is attractive in any case during the Christmas period, also to help the trade sector ».

Montebelluna

Christmas before the crisis in Montebelluna

Energy austerity banned during the Christmas period. The New Year’s Eve parties, including the New Year’s Eve party in the square, will all be in town, as in the pre-pandemic years. There will also be lights, even if energy costs are heavily increased.

After the period of limitations, in Montebelluna we return to celebrate. In fact, the Municipality has already published the notice to find who can organize the New Year’s party in the area between the Loggia and the town hall.

The Municipality will make available 12.250 euro to which VAT must be added. Maximum cap, subject to discount if there are any offers to that effect. We will evaluate a diversified musical program with respect to the possible public participating in the party, proposals that include the presence of famous disc-jockeys, proposals that include live music with famous artists but also a number of flyers, posters, banners and social communications that advertise thea party in the square, which will begin at 10pm on 31 December 2022 and will end at 2 am on January 1, 2023, in the choice of the partner to whom to entrust the organization.

Conegliano

Christmas before the crisis in Conegliano

Illuminations yes, but halved. Conegliano confirms the desire to illuminate, at least in part, the city for the Christmas holidays. The modalities are still to be defined, as well as the question of contributions.

The Municipality of Conegliano, as recalled by the commissioner for commerce, Yuri Dario, has already allocated ten thousand euros and the sum could increase by a few thousand euros, but “the Municipality makes a contribution, but it cannot be the only one”.

Conegliano On Topwith the president Patrizia Loberto, instead asks that the «Municipality give a strong signal to traders who have always contributed to Christmas “, which is why at the moment the association says it is oriented” not to ask for contributions from merchants, who already contribute by lighting up the windows of their shops “. Unlike other municipalities – such as the nearby Vittorio Veneto – which have chosen to turn off the

lights to manage resources, given the large increases in the bill, Conegliano has chosen to reduce, not cancel them in full.

Vittorio Veneto

Christmas before the crisis in Serravalle

Saving Christmas Vittorio Veneto. No lights.

«Ferris wheels for Christmas? Let’s leave them in Conegliano as well. The skating rinks? Let’s leave them well in San Vendemiano ». Too much money. The Municipality is dealing with the expensive bills. And the traders as well.

The expenditure for Christmas furnishings was in fact shared. But this year there is little to share. And here, therefore, that on the upper floors of Piazza del Popolo it was decided to rto save 24 thousand euror that the Municipality usually set aside for the lights along Viale della Vittoria and in other districts. About 170 euros per wire of lights, stars, bells and so on.

Oderzo

Christmas in Oderzo

The little houses and there will be illuminations. These are the first two pieces of Christmas in Opitergino, whose program is still shrouded in secrecy: if the other events will be communicated later by the municipal administration, the first rumors about how the celebrations will take place under the Toresin have already leaked.

The big news it is precisely the arrival of the Christmas houses in the historic center, a goal pursued for years by the municipal administration and always blurred for one reason or another. This time, however, there will be, even if it is not yet clear in which part of the city they will be positioned: “We will communicate it later,” says the mayor Maria Scardellato.

However, it is difficult to imagine them in places other than Piazza Grande, the good living room of the city. What is already certain is the fact that they will be there the lights, mostly installed in the center.

The decision to install them despite the energy crisis was taken by the Municipality: «We have assessed that the energy expenditure to keep them on was absolutely sustainable: assuming twelve hours of ignition for forty days, it would have cost the Municipality something like 720 euros ”, continues the mayor.

It was for this reason that Ca ‘Diedo, also this year together with the association of merchants of the Forò center, decided to proceed to the installation of the lights. The expenditure for energy will be absorbed by the Municipality, while the rest of the expenses will be borne by the association as always.

Cimadolmo

The Pro loco of Cimadolmo turns off the lights, scheduled as every year between Christmas and New Year. All of this in protest with the surge in energy bills, which are penalizing families and businesses, in this already very difficult 2022.

To explain the reason for this painful decision is the president of the Pro Loco, Graziano Dall’Acqua, who wants to externalize the decision taken in the board of directors: “As in other centers, even here the Christmas lights come on already in the first weeks of November and remain until late January. But, given the time of hardshipwith the expensive bills, the Pro loco, which met in recent days, has decided this year not to turn on the lights.