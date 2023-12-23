Christmas – more than just a nice celebration?

Pro (Gernot Stegert, editor-in-chief) Christmas is like magical wrapping paper with artistic bows. And yet much more. Candles, songs, tree, rituals – it’s all beautiful. But ultimately just the surroundings. It’s what’s wrapped and what’s inside that counts. For Christians, this is the good news that God himself became human. But several mental figures of Christmas…

87% of the article is still hidden.

Share this: Facebook

X

