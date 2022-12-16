A Christmas present to one’s collaborators, a wish for serenity even in a difficult phase for many families grappling with double-digit increases in inflation. Casarin srl of Zero Branco, a transport company that has 90 direct collaborators, will pay an extraordinary amount of 800 euros for the month of December (between the fuel contribution, 200 euros, and reimbursement of expenses incurred for high energy costs, 600 euros).

«We want to give concrete support to the families of those who work with us, often for many years, to deal with the impact of the generalized increase in the cost of goods and services which is eroding purchasing power. People, the “human capital”, are the primary resource of our company, we owe them a growth path that has led us to be the company we are. A thank you that also wants to be a message of trust for the future, which, as always, we will be able to face, all together, offering our customers a qualified transport service in line with the most advanced international directives”.

Casarin srl is one of the historic road transport companies in the Marca. The 2021 turnover reached 14 million euros and 2022 will close with a 10% increase. «Safety and training are part of a corporate sustainability program, which in recent years has seen us carry out various projects, all better described in our first “Sustainability Report”, drawn up this year».