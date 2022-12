A Christmas toast with a giant panettone in Piazza dei Martiri. Today, Saturday 17 December, representatives of the Belluno historic center Consortium (which organized the initiatives that are enlivening these days) and of the municipal administration wished the people of Belluno a Merry Christmas in the market area. The panettones were supplied by the Chantilly pastry shop, served by the students of the Dolomieu Institute in Longarone who served them and uncorked the prosecco.

