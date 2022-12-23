The Centopercentoanimalisti group contested the hunters’ Christmas tree with a banner hung in the night in front of the church of Sernaglia. The writing, in strong tones, affixed by the group reads: “The tree we like is the one with the hunter: but hanging!”. The animal rights activists have also released a video on Youtube showing their nocturnal blitz.

Everything starts from the decision of a local group, “Hunters and children” of Falzè di Piave to create an “ecological” Christmas tree by reusing thousand used shells. A choice dictated, in their opinion, by the need to to educate hunters and children the reuse of materials. The tree was made in Fontigo, along the Piave bed.

A choice against which she immediately lashed out Anti-vivisection leaguewho judged it “macabre and non-educational”.

“The paradox of this macabre tree,” he declares Giacomo Bottinelli, manager of “At school with Lav“, “is that hunting has nothing to do with eco-sustainability, so much so that the cartridges that decorate it are the same ones exploded by hunters against innocent animals and, very often, left to pollute woods and countryside. Plus the cartridges on the tree celebrate death, when Christmas is a celebration of life and rebirth”.

To round up the dose, on the night of December 22nd, the Centopercentoanimalisti group which, in addition to posting the banner, released a note: «The hunters of the Medio Piave are very active, between one dinner and another they get busy in the “social”. A phantom “Hunters and Children” is added to various acronyms of hunting associations: the name is already a program, and needs no comments. They organize lessons in schools and gruesome “trophy” exhibitions, i.e. of animals they have killed. This year they had a brilliant idea.’ After explaining what the use of shell casings as illuminated trinkets to hang on the Christmas tree consists of, the animal rights activists write: “We think with horror how many animals these bloodthirsty barbarians have killed, and for pure fun”.

So on the evening of 22 December, militants from Centopercentoanimalisti hung a provocative banner on the fence of the church of Falzè di Piave, a few meters from where hunters usually organize their activities.

«Not a random choice» add the animal rights activists, «the clergy, not taking sides, is primarily responsible for that sacrilegious tree».



Upset the organizers of the Christmas tree who, with the city councilor Fabio Botton, comment: «The idea that led to decorating the Christmas tree with used shells did not intend to offend anyone’s sensitivity. I need to clarify that used shells for the decoration of the tree, located in private property, they come from a shooting range and are not collected on the bed of the Piave or in other places; a thousand shell casings certainly can’t be picked up so easily.

I agree that law 92 of 2019 about “… the teaching of civic education in schools of all levels” is a good and necessary thing for the training and culture of the new generations. Precisely for this reason, the idea of ​​the “Hunters and children” Association of which I am president, was that of work the shells together with our children and turn them into Christmas lights holders, certainly without any “questionable intent” – and here I think we can talk about eco-sustainability! -. The good end of this certainly misrepresented work, done mainly by the boys, was to make them understand that, in many corners of the world there are children like them who will not be able to see the light of Christmas. No intention therefore to “… promote hunting among children” as reported by a note from Lav».