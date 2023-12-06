Christmas trees for sailors from St. Nicholas in the Rostock seaport | > – News

As of: December 6th, 2023 4:00 p.m

Santa Claus was on board the cutter “Pasewalk” today in the Rostock seaport. In his luggage he had Christmas trees for sailors, some of whom had not been home for years.

by Katja Bülow

“Here comes Saint Niklas!” – “Here comes Saint Nicholas!” Folkert Janssen, the founder and long-time head of the Rostock Seamen’s Mission, stands on board the Pasewalk wearing a bishop’s hat, red cloak and golden staff. The ships to which he calls up tower many times over the small cutter belonging to the Warnemünde association “Jugend zur See”. And it’s not that easy to transport the gifts from bottom to top.

Like a high-rise building in the middle of the harbor

The “GPO Emerald” in particular is a real challenge. It rises out of the water like a high-rise building in the middle of the harbor. In order to be able to receive the tree and a Christmas bauble, the sailors throw down a thick rope to which the gifts can be attached and then pulled up. Birgit Haaks, who wears the hat in the seaman’s mission, is sure that the crew is happy about her visit. Russians and Ukrainians in particular work on this ship and have no problems with each other there, says Haaks. Quite the opposite: “The war in Ukraine is putting a strain on both of them. Many of these sailors don’t want to go home at the moment because they are afraid of being drafted.” Just a few days ago she had a young Ukrainian in the sailors’ club who hasn’t seen his homeland or his family for exactly this reason for a year and a half.

25 trees will travel from Rostock

Superheroes and Santa Claus bring gifts to the young patients of the University Medicine Children’s and Adolescent Clinic.

Seven ships are in the port this Wednesday. Everyone gets a Christmas tree, which is usually draped directly on board so that it can be seen from afar and can be taken on a long journey in the next few weeks. The seafarers’ mission received a total of 25 trees from the Rostock nursery Grönfinger, which will be given away to newly arriving ships in the next few days. However, they will no longer be approached by Santa Claus in a cutter, but simply by car.

A lot of work for Santa Claus

In any case, Santa Claus had a lot of work in Rostock – and hired a number of helpers for this. At the children’s and youth clinic, it was the fire department’s high-altitude rescuers who dressed up as superheroes and rappelled down from the building to bring little surprises to the children.

